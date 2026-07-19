Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS for Spain vs. Argentina: Get $20 Trading Bonus

Spain and Argentina clash in a final that pits the tournament's most controlled team against its most resilient one. If you want to trade on this matchup, the $20 Free Trade welcome offer from Kalshi promo code SIBONUS gives you a head start. The offer is available now through Sunday, July 19, and requires the code SIBONUS at signup. You'll need to make an initial deposit of at least $20 and complete $20 in trades on the Spain vs. Argentina event or any other market to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs. Argentina

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 trading bonus regardless of whether your trades win or lose. You can use this bonus to trade on Spain vs. Argentina or any other market available on Kalshi, from sports to politics to culture. The bonus credits to your account after you complete the required $20 in trades, giving you additional capital to explore the platform's prediction markets.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Minimum deposit: $20

Minimum trades required: $20 (win or lose)

Bonus amount: $20

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Let's say you deposit $20 and trade $15 on Spain to win and $5 on Argentina to win. Once that $20 in trades settles, your $20 bonus credits to your account, giving you $40 in total trading capital (your original $20 plus the bonus). If your Spain trade wins, you keep those winnings and can use your bonus to explore other markets. If both trades lose, the $20 bonus still credits, letting you continue trading without additional deposits.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus for the Spain vs. Argentina Final

Claiming the $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on Spain vs. Argentina:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the welcome bonus. Verify your identity: Provide your date of birth, phone number, location, and a government ID or passport. You'll also need to submit a selfie holding your ID to complete the Know Your Customer verification process. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Spain vs. Argentina: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the Spain vs. Argentina final or any other available event contract. Receive your bonus: Once your $20 in trades settles, your $20 bonus credits to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If you profit from your trades, go to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore Kalshi's prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.