Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, July 20, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and trade at least $20 in event contracts. Whether you're interested in trading on this matchup or exploring other prediction market promos, Kalshi provides a straightforward way to get started with real-world event contracts. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and registration takes just a few minutes.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Dodgers-Phillies Game
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a $20 bonus when you meet specific requirements. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you'll need to trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your bonus. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades on the Dodgers-Phillies game win or lose, making it a straightforward way to explore Kalshi's prediction markets.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)
- Initial deposit: Minimum $20
- Trading requirement: Trade at least $20 in contracts
- Bonus amount: $20 credited after trading requirement is met
- Eligible states: All except Nevada
- Offer status: Ongoing with no expiration date
You can trade on whether Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies will defeat Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers, or explore countless other markets available on the platform. The Phillies enter this matchup after a disappointing 6-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday, while the Dodgers split a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Your $20 bonus applies to any qualifying trades you make, whether on this game or other available events.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Start Trading on Dodgers vs. Phillies
Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few straightforward steps. Follow this process to get started trading on the Dodgers-Phillies game and other prediction markets:
- Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard verification protocols.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade at least $20 in contracts. You can trade on the Dodgers-Phillies matchup or any other available event.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades are profitable, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.
For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.