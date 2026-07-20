Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, July 20, and it's the perfect time to explore Kalshi promo code offers. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus when they sign up with code SIBONUS and trade at least $20 in event contracts. Whether you're interested in trading on this matchup or exploring other prediction market promos , Kalshi provides a straightforward way to get started with real-world event contracts. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and registration takes just a few minutes.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Dodgers-Phillies Game

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a $20 bonus when you meet specific requirements. After registering with the code and depositing at least $20, you'll need to trade a minimum of $20 in event contracts to unlock your bonus. The bonus credits to your account regardless of whether your trades on the Dodgers-Phillies game win or lose, making it a straightforward way to explore Kalshi's prediction markets.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (must be entered during registration)

Initial deposit: Minimum $20

Trading requirement: Trade at least $20 in contracts

Bonus amount: $20 credited after trading requirement is met

Eligible states: All except Nevada

Offer status: Ongoing with no expiration date

You can trade on whether Cristopher Sanchez and the Phillies will defeat Emmet Sheehan and the Dodgers, or explore countless other markets available on the platform. The Phillies enter this matchup after a disappointing 6-1 loss to the Mets on Sunday, while the Dodgers split a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Your $20 bonus applies to any qualifying trades you make, whether on this game or other available events.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Start Trading on Dodgers vs. Phillies

Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few straightforward steps. Follow this process to get started trading on the Dodgers-Phillies game and other prediction markets:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard verification protocols. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Place your first trade: Browse available markets and trade at least $20 in contracts. You can trade on the Dodgers-Phillies matchup or any other available event. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades are profitable, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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