Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $20 Trading Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The USA takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina in a Round of 32 matchup on Wednesday, July 1, and you can trade on the outcome with a Kalshi promo code that unlocks a $20 bonus . The code you need is SIBONUS, and it's available right now for new users looking to explore prediction market promos . Sign up, deposit at least $20, and trade on this critical knockout-stage clash to claim your welcome offer.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS gives new users a straightforward path to a $20 trading bonus. After you register with the code, make an initial deposit of $20 or more, then trade at least $20 in event contracts on Kalshi's platform. Your bonus credits once you hit that $20 trading threshold, regardless of whether your trades on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match win or lose.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Code required: SIBONUS (enter during registration)

Initial deposit minimum: $20

Trading requirement: $20 in contracts to unlock the bonus

Bonus amount: $20 credited after trading threshold is met

Available in all states except Nevada

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Let's say you deposit $20 and trade $15 on the USA to advance past Bosnia and Herzegovina, then $5 on a related market. Once you've completed $20 in total trades, your $20 bonus is credited to your account. If your USA trade wins, you keep those winnings plus your bonus. If it loses, you still get the $20 bonus to use on future trades.

The beauty of this offer is that the bonus unlocks independent of your trade outcomes. You're building your Kalshi account with real capital and bonus funds that you can deploy across any market on the platform, whether it's sports, politics, or culture events.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming the SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started and position yourself to trade on the USA's knockout-stage test:

Sign up with the promo code. Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter the code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity. Kalshi will request a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. This Know Your Customer (KYC) process is standard across prediction markets and takes just a few minutes. Make your deposit. Once verified, click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to meet the minimum requirement. Trade on the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match. Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the USA to win, Bosnia to pull off an upset, or related outcomes tied to the match. Receive your bonus. After your trades reach the $20 threshold, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically, regardless of trade results. Withdraw your winnings. If your predictions prove accurate, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile, select "Withdraw Funds," choose your payment method, and cash out.

For more details on how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction markets, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

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