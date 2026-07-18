Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Get a $20 Trading Bonus for France vs. England

The third-place match between France and England on Saturday, July 18 is the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market trading. New users can claim a $20 trading bonus with the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS today. This welcome offer requires a code, and you'll need to deposit at least $20 and complete $20 in trades to unlock your bonus. Whether you're predicting the match outcome or exploring other markets, prediction market promos like this one make it easy to get started.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for the France vs. England Match

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You'll register with the code, verify your identity with a government ID or passport and selfie, then deposit a minimum of $20 to your account. Once you've completed at least $20 in trades on any available markets, including contracts tied to the France vs. England match, your $20 bonus is credited regardless of whether those trades win or lose.

Here's what makes this offer valuable: you could trade on France to win, England to win, or any other available market. If your France vs. England trades lose, you still unlock the full $20 bonus. If they win, you keep your profits plus the bonus. The flexibility means you're not locked into a single outcome or event.

Key terms and conditions include:

Available in all states except Nevada

You must be physically present in an eligible location

Registration requires the code SIBONUS

Minimum $20 deposit and $20 in completed trades required

Bonus is credited after trades settle, regardless of outcome

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

The France vs. England match provides an ideal entry point for your first trades. Both teams bring attacking talent and motivation to Miami, creating multiple trading angles across Kalshi's available contracts.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Start Trading

Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register, deposit, and unlock your welcome offer:

Sign up and verify: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Submit a government ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID to complete identity verification. Make your deposit: Once verified, navigate to your Kalshi wallet and click "Deposit Cash." Select your preferred payment method and deposit at least $20 to your account. Trade on France vs. England: Browse Kalshi's available markets and select contracts tied to the France vs. England match or other events. Complete at least $20 in trades to trigger your bonus. You might trade on France's attacking depth, England's midfield power, or the match's total goals. Receive your bonus: After your trades settle, your $20 bonus is credited to your account automatically, regardless of whether you won or lost those trades. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, head to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to explore prediction market trading? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.