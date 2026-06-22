Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20 for a $20 Bonus on France vs Iraq Prediction Markets
Looking to trade on the France vs Iraq matchup? A Kalshi promo code can help you get started with a $20 trading bonus. The code SIBONUS is required to claim this offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit and complete $20 in trades to unlock your bonus. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to trade on one of the tournament's most compelling Group I matchups on June 22. Check out other prediction market promos to compare additional offers, or visit Kalshi to explore their full range of event contracts. The $20 bonus is available now for eligible new users.
How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for France vs Iraq
The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of your trade outcomes. This means you can trade on whether France defeats Iraq, the exact final score, or any other available market related to the June 22 matchup without worrying about the result affecting your bonus eligibility. If you predict France's dominant performance correctly and your trades win, you keep those profits on top of your $20 bonus. If your predictions don't pan out, you still receive the full $20 bonus once you complete the required trading volume.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:
- Code SIBONUS is required at signup
- Available in all states except Nevada
- Minimum $20 deposit required
- Minimum $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus
- Bonus credits regardless of trade wins or losses
- You must be physically present in an eligible location
- Government ID or passport verification required
- Offer is ongoing with no expiration date
France enters this matchup as the clear favorite after defeating Senegal in its opening contest. With Kylian Mbappé leading the attack and a midfield that controls possession, Les Bleus should dominate the tempo and create numerous scoring opportunities. Iraq will need to stay organized defensively and capitalize on counterattack chances, but sustaining that resistance for 90 minutes against France's relentless pressure presents a significant challenge.
How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade on France vs Iraq
Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on the France vs Iraq matchup:
- Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location.
- Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification procedures.
- Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus.
- Trade on France vs Iraq: Browse Kalshi's available markets for the June 22 matchup and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the final score, match winner, or other available outcomes.
- Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account automatically.
- Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.
Ready to explore Kalshi further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.