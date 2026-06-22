Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS: Trade $20 for a $20 Bonus on France vs Iraq Prediction Markets

Looking to trade on the France vs Iraq matchup? A Kalshi promo code can help you get started with a $20 trading bonus. The code SIBONUS is required to claim this offer, and you'll need to make an initial deposit and complete $20 in trades to unlock your bonus. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to trade on one of the tournament's most compelling Group I matchups on June 22. Check out other prediction market promos to compare additional offers, or visit Kalshi to explore their full range of event contracts. The $20 bonus is available now for eligible new users.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for France vs Iraq

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit at least $20, trade at least $20 in event contracts, and receive a $20 bonus regardless of your trade outcomes. This means you can trade on whether France defeats Iraq, the exact final score, or any other available market related to the June 22 matchup without worrying about the result affecting your bonus eligibility. If you predict France's dominant performance correctly and your trades win, you keep those profits on top of your $20 bonus. If your predictions don't pan out, you still receive the full $20 bonus once you complete the required trading volume.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Code SIBONUS is required at signup

Available in all states except Nevada

Minimum $20 deposit required

Minimum $20 in trades required to unlock the bonus

Bonus credits regardless of trade wins or losses

You must be physically present in an eligible location

Government ID or passport verification required

Offer is ongoing with no expiration date

France enters this matchup as the clear favorite after defeating Senegal in its opening contest. With Kylian Mbappé leading the attack and a midfield that controls possession, Les Bleus should dominate the tempo and create numerous scoring opportunities. Iraq will need to stay organized defensively and capitalize on counterattack chances, but sustaining that resistance for 90 minutes against France's relentless pressure presents a significant challenge.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus and Trade on France vs Iraq

Claiming your $20 trading bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and start trading on the France vs Iraq matchup:

Sign up with the code: Visit Kalshi and select "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location. Verify your identity: Submit a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Kalshi may also request your Social Security Number as part of standard identity verification procedures. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on France vs Iraq: Browse Kalshi's available markets for the June 22 matchup and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on the final score, match winner, or other available outcomes. Receive your bonus: Once you complete $20 in trades, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account automatically. Withdraw your winnings: If your trades profit, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds" to cash out your earnings.

Ready to explore Kalshi further? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

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