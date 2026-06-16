Looking to trade on the Argentina vs Algeria matchup? A Kalshi promo code can help you get started with a $20 trading bonus . The offer requires code SIBONUS at signup, and it's available as of Tuesday, June 16. You'll need to make an initial deposit and complete $20 in trades on this Group J showdown or any other event to unlock your bonus. Explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

How the Kalshi Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs Algeria

The Kalshi promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. After you register with the code and deposit at least $20, you'll unlock a $20 bonus once you complete $20 in trades on any available market, including the Argentina vs Algeria contest. Your trades don't need to win for you to claim the bonus, which means whether you predict Argentina's dominant victory or back Algeria's counterattacking prowess, the bonus is yours after you meet the trading requirement.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

Available in all states except Nevada

You must be physically present in an eligible location

Sign up with code SIBONUS to activate the offer

Deposit $20 or more to your account

Complete $20 in trades on event contracts like Argentina vs Algeria

Receive your $20 bonus regardless of trade outcomes

The offer is ongoing with no expiration date

Imagine trading on Argentina to win 3-1 as the event summary suggests, or perhaps backing Algeria to score first on the counterattack. Either way, once you've traded $20 worth of contracts, your bonus is credited to your account immediately. This gives you additional capital to explore other markets across sports, politics, culture, and more on one of the country's best prediction markets.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Bonus and Trade on Argentina vs Algeria

Claiming your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Argentina vs Algeria matchup:

Sign up with the promo code: Visit Kalshi and click "Sign Up." Enter your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and location. When prompted, enter the code SIBONUS to activate your welcome bonus. Verify your identity: Provide a government-issued ID or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. You may also need to verify your Social Security Number. These standard Know Your Customer protocols take just a few minutes and ensure the platform remains secure. Make your deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Kalshi wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit at least $20 to qualify for the bonus. Trade on Argentina vs Algeria: Browse Kalshi's markets and place trades totaling at least $20. You can trade on Argentina to dominate possession and control the match, or explore other Group J matchups and markets across the platform. Claim your bonus: Once you've completed $20 in trades, your $20 bonus is automatically credited to your account, regardless of whether your trades win or lose. Withdraw your winnings: If your predictions prove accurate, navigate to the "Transfers" section of your profile and select "Withdraw Funds." Choose your linked payment method and enter your withdrawal amount.

Ready to dive deeper into prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how this platform stacks up against the competition.