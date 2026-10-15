Kalshi Promo Code VIP60: Trade $25, Get a $60 Prediction Market Bonus for Week 6 Football and Seahawks-Broncos

Seattle heads to Denver on Thursday, October 15, for a matchup between two 3-2 teams that both reached their conference championship games last season. The Seahawks are defending Super Bowl champions, and this prime-time showdown on Prime Video offers the perfect opportunity to test your prediction market skills. Use the Kalshi promo code VIP60 today to claim $60 in bonus trading credit and trade on this Thursday night game.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at kalshi.com/tc/500. 18+ only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Event contract trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for everyone. Please carefully consider if it is appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Kalshi products are not available in all jurisdictions. See http://kalshi.com/regulatory for more information.

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 requires a code during registration and delivers one of the best prediction market promos available. You'll deposit a minimum of $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades, and receive your $60 bonus regardless of whether those trades win or lose. This offer is available as of Thursday, October 15, and gives you the bonus credit to explore Kalshi's full range of real-world event contracts.

How the Kalshi Promo Code VIP60 Works for the Seahawks-Broncos Game

The Kalshi promo code VIP60 is straightforward: register with the code, deposit at least $10, and trade $25 worth of contracts to unlock your $60 bonus. You can use those trades on the Seahawks-Broncos matchup or any other available market on the platform. If you trade $25 on whether Seattle covers the spread or Denver's defense holds up, your bonus arrives once those trades settle, regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms you need to know:

You must be 18 or older and a new Kalshi user to qualify.

Enter code VIP60 during registration to activate the offer.

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account.

Complete at least $25 in qualifying trades within seven days of signing up.

Your $60 bonus is credited to your account once you meet the trade requirement.

Use your bonus credit within seven days of receiving it, or it expires.

The bonus applies to any market on Kalshi, including sports, politics, and culture contracts.

For example, if you trade $25 on the Seahawks to win Thursday night and that trade settles in your favor, you still receive your full $60 bonus. If that same trade settles against you, the $60 bonus still arrives in your account. The bonus is guaranteed once you complete the $25 trading requirement, so you can explore Kalshi's markets with confidence.

How to Claim Your Kalshi Promo Code Bonus Before Thursday Night

Claiming the VIP60 offer takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on the Seahawks-Broncos game well before kickoff at 8:15 PM ET. Follow these steps to get started:

Sign up for a Kalshi account: Visit Kalshi's registration page and enter your email, phone number, and Social Security Number. Make sure to enter the promo code VIP60 during this step to activate your welcome offer. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification, which includes submitting a government-issued ID and confirming your personal information. This process typically takes just a few minutes. Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using a supported payment method like debit card or PayPal. You can deposit more if you want additional trading capital beyond the $25 requirement. Place your first trade: Browse Kalshi's markets and trade $25 worth of contracts on the Seahawks-Broncos game or any other available event. You can trade on Seattle's spread, the total points, or any other contract available. Receive your bonus: Once your $25 in trades settle, your $60 bonus is credited to your account within seven days. Use it to continue trading on Kalshi's prediction markets.

For more insight into how Kalshi compares to other prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

*Certain limitations apply. The offer is available to new users only, subject to the terms and conditions at http://kalshi.com/tc/55 .



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