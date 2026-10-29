Kalshi Releases 2027 World Series Market

The Milwaukee Brewers were crowned the 2026 World Series champions after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1. Immediately following the game, Kalshi’s 2027 World Series market opened, and the Brewers sit near the top of the board with an 11.9% chance to repeat.

Sitting far ahead of the rest of the field is the Los Angeles Dodgers at 22.7%. The New York Yankees round out the three teams early on with a higher-than-10 % chance to win. A $10 trade profits $31.76 on the Dodgers, $69.08 on the Brewers, and $75.54 on the Yankees.

2027 World Series winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 22.7%

Milwaukee Brewers 11.9%

New York Yankees 11%

New York Mets 8.4%

Atlanta Braves 7.7%

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Dodgers back into the mix

While the Dodgers were never really out of contention and will likely remain the top team early in the offseason, injuries held them back this season, especially in the pitching rotation.

The biggest injury they faced was to Shohei Ohtani, who suffered lingering knee and bicep injuries late in the season, which ultimately forced the two-way star off the mound and out of the rotation through the postseason. Injuries sidelined Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Edwin Diaz at various points this season. If the Dodgers can put injuries behind them, they make a strong case to win their third World Series in four seasons.

Can the Brewers repeat?

In over 120 editions of the World Series, a repeat champion has occurred just 13 times, with the Dodgers being the most recent in 2024-2025. While the Brewers open as immediate contenders following the championship, this offseason could make or break them with their pending free agents.

Milwaukee has several notable players entering free agency: Brandon Woodruff, Dustin May, Gary Sanchez, Jake Bauers, and Jojo Romero, to name a few. Coming off a World Series win, these could be enticing names for rival teams to try to pry away from Milwaukee.

Yankees finally get over the hump

It’s been 17 years since the New York Yankees last won the World Series, and the pressure has never been higher on them to win. Like the Dodgers, the Yankees dealt with key injuries this season to Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Trent Grisham, Gerrit Cole, and Max Fried, to name a few.

The Yankees have 10 pending free agents this offseason, including Jazz Chisholm, Trent Grisham, and Paul Goldschmidt.

Aside from injuries and free agents, the biggest question surrounding the Bronx Bombers this offseason will be Aaron Boone’s tenure as manager.

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