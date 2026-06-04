Kalshi World Cup Odds: Latest on Spain vs. France as Favorites

Both Spain and France are set to begin their journey to a 2026 World Cup title in mid-June, and they're the top two favorites to win on most prediction markets.

Kalshi’s World Cup prediction market has remained bullish on both of them since the market first opened in May 2025. At the time of writing, it is France that has the slightest advantage of 16.8% to Spain’s 16.7%.

2026 Men’s World Cup Winner - Kalshi

France 16.8%

Spain 16.7%

England 10.9%

Portugal 9.6%

Argentina 9.1%

Brazil 8.5%

With both France and Spain's chances being near even, their payouts on a $10 risk are extremely similar, with France being at $49.52 and Spain at $49.88 at their current trading prices. They are the biggest favorites in the field by a good margin, and there's a good chance the two flip-flop in the rankings a few more times before the tournament gets underway.

Stars set France, Spain apart

The talk prior to the start of the World Cup has been about Spain’s elite roster and their strengths. Lamine Yamal is the name to know at just 18 years of age with 24 goals for Barcelona in 2025-26 across Copa del Rey, Champions League and La Liga matches.

Their midfield depth is also being widely regarded as the top unit ahead of the World Cup, including talents like Rodri, Pedri, and Fabian Ruiz.

As for France, estimated to be one of the most expensive rosters in the World Cup, around $1.7 billion has the talent to back it up. Starting with none other than Kylian Mbappé, who needs no introduction after winning the Pichichi Trophy in La Liga with 25 goals scored.

Beyond Mbappé and overall attacking, they have a strong trio of center backs in William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate, and Dayot Upamecano. Saliba specifically posted a 0.55 GA per 90 minutes for Arsenal in 31 appearances.

World Cup history

Despite being such a dominant force, Spain has just one World Cup title, which came in 2010. Since then, they were eliminated in the group stage in 2014 and in the round of 16 in 2018 and 2022.

France has won two World Cups, in 1998 and 2018. In 2006 and 2022, they were the runners-up. They’ve also won third place two times in 1958 and 1986.

Both Spain and France are favored to win their respective groups, with Spain boasting 79% over Uruguay, Cape Verde, and Saudi Arabia in Group H. France is favored to win Group I with 66% over Norway, Senegal, and Iraq.

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