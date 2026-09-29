Kalshi World Series Market: Yankees Trending Up But Dodgers Rule Roost

The MLB playoff field is locked in, and Kalshi’s World Series market is already making adjustments. The New York Yankees rose from 8% to 10% as the regular season ended.

Despite the slight surge, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain at the top of the board with 30% as they are heating up at the right time. The Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays sit between them. A $10 trade on the Dodgers winning the World Series profits $21.34 and $81.26 on the Yankees.

World Series winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 30%

Milwaukee Brewers 16%

Tampa Bay Rays 11%

New York Yankees 10%

San Diego Padres 7%

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Yankees heating up

The Yankees closed out the regular season on a high note, going 12-6 across their last 18 games with a +21 run differential. Hot streak and all, as the Yankees head into the Wild Card Round against the Boston Red Sox, they still await an update on Aaron Judge’s availability.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave a worrisome update, stating that he did not expect Judge to be available for the Wild Card.

Judge said he is doing what he can to be ready. The Yankees are 52-43 (.547) without Judge this season and 41-25 (.621) when he plays.

Dodgers holding still

Like the Yankees, the Dodgers are also getting hot with an 18-5 finish to their season. Most notably, Tarik Skubal has upped his numbers after a slow start when the Dodgers traded for him. After losing his first two starts, he’s gone 5-0 since.

Skubal’s turnaround could not have come at a better time. Shohei Ohtani is not expected to pitch at all during the playoffs. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed that the team needs Ohtani, “to be full strength,” which is at bat.

"We need him to be full strength and also do what he does, take good at-bats, take what they give you, if they're going to pitch around you to pitch to (Mookie Betts), so be it," Roberts said. "And if they make mistakes, then hit it hard. We need him to be healthy and strong. It certainly helps our offense."

The Yankees tee off the Wild Card round on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox while the Dodgers await the Wild Card winner between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

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