Kalshi World Series Prediction Market: Dodgers, Yankees Sink; Brewers, Braves Rise

Two games into the Division Series of the MLB Playoffs, and Kalshi’s World Series market is already seeing sizeable shifts among the contenders at the top. Kalshi still prices the Dodgers at 28% to win the World Series, however, their price has fallen.

The New York Yankees price fell with the Dodgers’. The Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves moved the other way. A $10 trade on the Dodgers as the favorites profits $24.

World Series winner - Kalshi

Los Angeles Dodgers 28%

Milwaukee Brewers 26%

Tampa Bay Ray 15%

Atlanta Braves 11%

New York Yankees 10%

Chicago White Sox 9%

Cleveland Guardians 5%

San Diego Padres 2.8%

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Dodgers, Yankees take hits

The Dodgers sat strong at the top with a 30% World Series price, coming into the playoffs. A 5-3 Game 1 win over Atlanta pushed that price to 35%. Following Game 2, their price dropped 7% after the Braves won 3-2, evening the series.

For the Yankees, Game 1 was as uneventful as ever, with the Rays pulling out a 1-0 win behind elite pitching from Drew Rasmussen, who pitched eight innings and allowed just one hit and 10 strikeouts. On the mound for the Yankees was Gerrit Cole, who pitched five innings and allowed five hits and the game's only home run to Jonathan Aranda.

Brewers, Braves moving up

Through two games of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres, the Brewers are the only team with a 2-0 lead. Milwaukee won Game 1, 3-2, behind a pair of home runs from Jackson Chourio and Williams Contreras. In Game 2, they won 4-3, with Christian Yelich scoring two runs and Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick scoring runs as well.

As a result of the Dodgers falling, the Atlanta Braves are on the rise following their Game 2 win. Didier Fuentes and Ray Kerr pitched a combined 5.4 innings with seven combined strikeouts and allowed just one run. Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson, and Michael Harris II accounted for Atlanta’s three runs.

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