Kawhi Leonard Next Team Market for Raptors Slips on Kalshi

Kawhi Leonard’s return to The Six was put on hold after the trade between the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors was put on hold amidst an ongoing NBA investigation. The NBA is investigating the Clippers for funneling money to Leonard beyond the salary cap.

With the trade on hold, Toronto’s price on Kalshi’s next team market is sliding while the Clippers climb.

Kawhi Leonard Next Team - Kalshi

Toronto Raptors 75%

Los Angeles Clippers 13%

The market settles on whichever team Leonard is with by October 21, 2026. Trading $10, $2.20 in profit is paid for Toronto if he's traded, while $50.05 is paid for Los Angeles if he stays.

The situation

Back in 2022, Leonard signed a 4-year, $28 million endorsement deal with the startup banking company Aspiration. Around the same time as the deal, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer invested $60 million in the company. The company has since gone bankrupt.

In September 2025, the NBA launched its investigation into the Clippers for going around the league's salary cap to give their star more money.

While the investigation continues, the Clippers agreed to trade Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, three first-round draft picks, and two second-round draft picks.

Before making the trade, the Clippers put out a statement to ESPN stating that the trade, “can only be finalized if the Raptors' ownership group assumes the risk of penalties related to Kawhi's contract that could theoretically result from the ongoing investigation.”

Toronto responded that it would wait for the league’s investigation to conclude, but remains, “eager to bring Kawhi back to Toronto and look forward to a swift resolution.”

The Clippers organization continues to deny that it funneled money to Leonard through Aspiration. There is no timetable for when the investigation will conclude.

Leonard was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2019, where he averaged 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. Toronto finished the season 58-24 and won the NBA Finals with Leonard winning the Finals MVP.

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