Kalshi is doubling down on Kawhi Leonard being traded back to the Toronto Raptors despite the NBA launching a second investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers. Leonard remains favored to land with Toronto and saw his price jump on Kalshi even further in support of the trade being completed.

Leonard's move to the Raptors was agreed upon on June 30th. The trade hasn’t been completed due to the ongoing investigation into the Los Angeles Clippers for potentially circumventing the NBA’s salary cap. Regardless, Kalshi’s next team market for Kawhi remains in favor of the Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard Next Team - Kalshi

Toronto Raptors 80%

Los Angeles Clippers 19%

Trading on Leonard getting traded to the Toronto Raptors profits just $2.17 on a $10 trade. The same trade for him to stay with the Clippers sits at a $35.09 profit if he doesn't get moved.

Where the investigation stands

Since the initial investigation began in September 2025 into whether or not the Clippers went beyond the salary cap to pay Leonard, it has grown dramatically. First reported by The Athletic, the investigation has grown into whether the Clippers have covered non-reimbursed expenses for the seven-time All-Star.

Adam Silver’s comments keep Kalshi’s price firm

While attending the NBA Summer League, Sports Illustrated’s NBA Insider Chris Mannix reported that Adam Silver pushed back on the narrative that the NBA paused the trade between the Clippers and Raptors, saying the league “did not pause the trade.”

“Given that the investigation remained open, and any possible impact on Kawhi or his contract was yet to be known,” Silver said. “They chose not to live with that uncertainty. But that was well known before the trade was proposed. I didn’t think there was any reason for people to believe that the status of Kawhi Leonard would change merely because he was traded. The investigation needs to run its course.”

Silver continued by saying that the investigation has gone on longer than expected, and he hopes it comes to an end before next season.

If the trade does go through, Leonard ends up back in Toronto while the Clippers receive Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, three first-round picks, and two second-round picks.

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