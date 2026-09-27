Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade Market on Kalshi Trending Up

After a hot start to the season for the New York Giants, things quickly took a turn for the worse after Jaxson Dart suffered a season ending leg injury. Dart’s injury directly impacted Kalshi’s NFL trade market for Kayvon Thibodeaux who now sits with a 29% chance of being traded.

Thibodeaux dropped from over 30% down to 23% after the Giants won in Week 1. Now after Dart’s injury in Week 2, his price is back up to 29%. A $10 trade on Thibodeaux being traded profits $24. Kalshi settles the market on whether he is traded by December 1.

Will Kayvon Thibodeaux be traded? - Kalshi

Yes 29%

No 86%

Giants changing course?

The Dart injury completley derailed the Giants season. Thibodeaux has played like a depth piece through two games playing 59 snaps for one solo tackle and four pressures. The bulk of which came in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

With the Giants season now on a steep decline, trading Thibodeaux makes more and more sense rather than keeping him as a depth piece. He’s on an expiring contract and likely to walk in free agency meaning the Giants wouldn’t get anything in return for the former fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox pushed the narrative to trade Thibodeaux even more now that the Giants season took a turn.

"With the Giants' season now in jeopardy, New York may make another run at moving the 25-year-old former first-round pick," Knox wrote. "Thibodeaux was the fifth overall pick in 2022 and has flashed some elite upside during his time in New York. However, he's set to be a free agent in 2027. If the Giants aren't sold on keeping him and don't believe they can consistently win without Dart, now is the time to move Thibodeaux."

Thibodeaux sits behind first round rookie Arvell Reese, Brian Burns, and Abdul Carter. He’s totaled a 27 snap count in Week 1 and in Week 2.

The Giants next take the field in Week 3 at home against the Tennessee Titans.

New users can enter the Kalshi bonus code SI60 at registration to earn an exclusive $60 welcome bonus on one of the top-rated prediction market apps available today.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.