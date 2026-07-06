The golden race continues with an even tighter gap at the top for the World Cup Golden Boot market, with Kylian Mbappe leading the charge over Lionel Messi. Norway’s Erling Haaland has surged into contention after the Round of 16.

Mbappe pulled far ahead of both Messi and Haaland in the recent update to Kalshi’s Golden Boot market.

World Cup Golden Boot Winner - Kalshi

Kylian Mbappe 48%

Lionel Messi 32%

Erling Haaland 14%

At the time of writing, a $10 trade profits $10.08 on Mbappe, $19.81 for Messi, and $57.35 for Haaland. The Golden Boot goes to the player with the most goals in the World Cup.

Where we sit

Outside of the market price, Mbappe, Messi, and Haaland lead all players with seven goals each. Mbappe has the most minutes played at 482, Haaland follows with 416, and Messi trails with 361.

Starting at the top with favorite Mbappe, he’s fired 26 shots (17 on goal) across five matches. He’s scored two braces and added a goal in the Round of 16 against Paraguay.

Messi has taken 24 shots (15 on target) ahead of Argentina’s Round of 16 clash with Egypt on Tuesday. He’s reached his total with a hat-trick over Algeria, a brace against Austria, and two single goals over Jordan and Cape Verde.

Haaland looked in danger after scoring “only” four group-stage goals. He answered with a goal in the Round of 32 over the Ivory Coast and a brace in Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil. Of his 18 shots, 12 of them were on goal.

Market movement

Just a week ago, Messi led the market at 46% with Mbappé close behind at 43%. The biggest shift came after the Round of 16. The dramatic drop off came after both Mbappe and Haaland tied Messi at seven goals in their respective Round of 16 matches.

Since July 2nd, Mbappe’s price jumped 7% while Haaland’s jumped 12%. Messi saw a 12% drop.

Arguably the most important thing to note, though, is that both Mbappe and Haaland totaled seven goals in five matches through the Round of 16, while Messi has done so through four matches through the Round of 32.

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