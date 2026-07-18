Lionel Messi Highest Anytime Scoring Percent on Kalshi for World Cup Final

Can Messi magic strike again? Absolutely, and the prediction market on Kalshi agrees, giving him the highest odds on the board to score a goal in teh World Cup final. Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal sits just behind Messi. and the two lead their respective squads in total goals.

Trading $10 on Messi to score on Kalshi’s World Cup market against Spain offers a $16.58 profit. Oyarzabal’s 32% price pays $19.81.

Argentina vs. Spain Anytime Goalscorers - Kalshi

Lionel Messi 36%

Mikel Oyarzabal 32%

Lamine Yamal 27%

Lautaro Martínez 24%

Messi back on track

After netting eight goals through the Round of 16, he’s gone scoreless in his last two, with his assist numbers shining instead. In the two games that he failed to score, he’s remained active with five shots, one on target. In total, Messi’s taken 34 shots, with 18 being on goal.

It’s also worth noting that he leads the Golden Boot market over Kylian Mbappe, who also has eight goals. Messi leads in the assist tiebreaker, but with Mbappe priced at 55% to score in France's third-place match against England, this is a near must-score match for Messi.

Messi scored twice in the 2022 World Cup Final, with the first goal of the match along with a penalty in Argentina's win.

Can Oyarzabal streak?

Mikel Oyarzabal leads Spain’s offensive attack with five goals on 22 shots, with 11 on goal. His shot total is second on the team. He scored in the semifinal against France. He now faces Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who has allowed six goals through the four knockout matches.

Can Lamine Yamal get on the board?

The 19-year-old superstar has impressed plenty throughout his first World Cup. Although scoring just one goal back in the group stage, he hasn’t shied away at all in getting shots up, leading the team with 23 attempts, averaging 5.1 per 90 minutes. 10 of his shots have been on goal.

Martinez continues filling in for Messi

In Messi’s two-game goal hiatus, it’s been Lautaro Martinez who’s stepped up to score in both games. Martinez totaled three shots in both games, with two on target.

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