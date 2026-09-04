LIV Dead? Kalshi Backs LIV Golf Event in Q1 2027

LIV Golf is collapsing almost as fast as it launched. So much so that Kalshi opened a LIV Golf market on whether or not there will be a Q1 tournament in 2027.

Kalshi does back a Q1 Live Golf tournament in 2027 at 97%, however, that isn’t much different than the “no” price at 80%. Kalshi settles the market on whether LIV Golf holds an event before April 1, 2027. A $10 trade profits just $.27 for an event to happen and $2.32 on there not being an event.

Will there be a LIV Golf Tournament in Q1 2027? - Kalshi

Yes 97%

No 80%

Headed for bankruptcy?

Financial Times reporter Sujeet Indap recently suggested that LIV Golf could file for bankruptcy in early September. Indap reported that partners are waiting for the league itself to resolve payouts to players and bankruptcy terms.

“BC Partners, while conducting due diligence, is itself waiting for LIV and PIF to resolve player payments and structure the bankruptcy terms. Multiple people said that the firm was examining an equity-like investment that would preserve LIV’s ‘net operating losses’, which total more than $5bn across the US and the UK.”

In the same report, LIV sent settlement offers to every player in the league for pennies on the dollar. Most players’ contracts guaranteed them millions.

Trending down

Aside from the reported bankruptcy, LIV Golf has been trending down for nearly a month with the cancellation of the 2026 team championship and a new “LIV Golf 2.0” structure that offers more financial flexibility in 2027 including significant layoffs. Those layoffs have reportedly happened.

"We are grateful to our employees for their hard work and dedication in building LIV Golf, and we remain committed to supporting those affected through this transition."

Arguably the two biggest names in the league, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, are also rumored to be on their way out. Kalshi opened a market in early August on which players will compete in a Q1 tournament. DeChambeau’s price remains bullish that he’ll play while Rahm has since come down 29% amid reports he may return to the PGA Tour.

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