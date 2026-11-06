Mike Trout Trade Market Remains Low on Kalshi

We are into the MLB offseason, and one of the more stagnant MLB trade markets is Mike Trout. There were rumors about his time with the Los Angeles Angels coming to an end. However, his next team price tells a different story, with the Angels favored to keep him at 86%.

Trout’s market to stay with the Angels has remained over 80% since the time of the MLB trade deadline this season. Kalshi settles the market based on which team Trout is with by March 25, 2027. A $10 trade that he stays with the Angels profits $0.26.

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Loyalty over everything

Mike Trout has spent his entire 16-year career with the Angels despite only making the playoffs once. Even then, Trout remains committed to the team that drafted him and has shut down plenty of trade rumors over the years. Not to mention, he’s also earning $37 million per season until 2030 under his 12-year, $426.6 million contract.

Back at the deadline, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote that not only does Trout want to remain with the Angels, but his no-trade clause positions him to do so as well.

“Just in case a thousand or so reporters want to ask once again, Mike Trout wants to stay with the Angels and has no interest in being traded. He also has all of the power with a full no-trade clause to go along with his 10-and-5 rights.”

Back home?

The Philadelphia Phillies are the only team that has been linked to a potential Trout trade, and even then, no concrete reports have linked any interest on his side. The speculation comes as Trout grew up just outside of Philly in Millville, New Jersey and grew up a Phillies fan.

During the season, Trout commented that, "It's always special coming back here,” but nothing much came from that. ClutchPoints Jedd Pagaduan suggested that the Phillies would benefit from trading for Trout.

“Even then, Trout has shown no desire to ask for a trade anyway, remaining loyal to the Angels through thick and thin despite having made it to the postseason just once in his Hall of Fame career. But if there's any team that would benefit immensely from pursuing Trout, it’s the Phillies.”

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