NEW Kalshi Promo Code SI60: Claim Exclusive $60 Bonus for UFC 331 Prediction Markets

UFC 331 brings championship intrigue and title-eliminator stakes to the octagon, making it the perfect event to explore Kalshi promo code opportunities. New users can claim a $60 trading bonus when they sign up with code SI60 before Saturday, September 19. This offer is more than most competing prediction market promos , giving you extra capital to trade on UFC 331 outcomes and beyond.

How the Kalshi Promo Code Works for UFC 331

The Kalshi promo code SI60 delivers straightforward value for new traders. You deposit at least $10, complete $25 in qualifying trades within seven days, and receive a $60 bonus credited to your account. Whether your trades on Van-Pantoja 2, Tsarukyan-Ruffy, or any other UFC 331 matchup win or lose, the bonus arrives regardless of outcome.

Here are the key terms to understand before you claim this offer:

You must be 18 or older and new to Kalshi to qualify

Enter code SI60 during registration to activate the bonus

Complete identity verification with a government-issued ID and selfie

Deposit a minimum of $10 to your account

Settle at least $25 in trades within seven days of registration

Your $60 bonus credit appears after you meet the trading requirement

Use your bonus within seven days or it expires

Imagine trading on whether Deiveson Figueiredo keeps his flyweight title against Alexandre Pantoja in their rematch. If you place a $25 trade on that outcome and it settles, your $60 bonus immediately unlocks. You can then deploy that bonus on Arman Tsarukyan's comeback bid against Mateusz Ruffy or any other UFC 331 contract available on Kalshi's platform.

Claiming Your Kalshi Promo Code SI60 for UFC 331 Trading

Signing up for Kalshi and claiming your bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to start trading on UFC 331 before Saturday, September 19.

Create your Kalshi account: Visit the Kalshi sign-up page and enter code SI35 during registration. Provide your email, phone number, Social Security number, and residential address to get started. Complete identity verification: Kalshi requires Know Your Customer verification to comply with regulations. Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport and confirm your date of birth and address. Fund your account: Deposit at least $10 using a supported payment method like debit card or cryptocurrency. Most deposits process immediately, allowing you to begin trading right away. Place your first trade on UFC 331: Browse Kalshi's sports markets and select a UFC 331 contract. A single $25 trade on any matchup settles your bonus requirement, whether you're trading on the main event or the Chito Vera versus Charles Jourdain preliminary bout. Receive your $60 bonus: Once your qualifying trade settles, your bonus credit appears in your account. Use it within seven days to explore additional UFC 331 markets or other real-world event contracts on Kalshi.

Ready to get started? Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison to see how Kalshi stacks up against other prediction market platforms.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.