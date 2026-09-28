New Super Bowl Favorite on Polymarket at Rams Struggles Continue

A new Super Bowl favorite emerged out of Week 3 following the Los Angeles Rams shocking loss and early-season struggles. The Buffalo Bills jumped the Rams as the new favorites on Polymarket’s Super Bowl board with a 14% price.

Buffalo’s 3-0 start lifted its price 2%. The Rams opened the season at 17% and dropped to 14% following their Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. A win in Week 2 held them at 14% before losing in Week 3 to the Broncos and falling to 11%. A $10 trade profits $59.59 on the Bills and $78.48 for the Rams.

Super Bowl 61 winner - Polymarket

Buffalo Bills 14%

Los Angeles Rams 11%

San Francisco 49ers 9%

Kansas City Chiefs 9%

Baltimore Ravens 8%

New users who sign up with the Polymarket invite code SIBONUS and deposit $10 or more will receive $50 in trading funds — one of the best welcome offers in prediction markets right now.

Rams struggles continue in Week 3

Most of the Rams struggles stem from major injuries. On defense, Myles Garrett is on IR after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery and is expected to remain on the sidelines until Week 9. On offense, Puka Nacua is back on the injury report with a groin injury that forced him out in Weeks 2-3.

The Rams are also not converting on touchdowns as they should. On paper, they should be leading the league in scoring, averaging the second-most yards per game (417.7). However, they rank bottom-12 in points at 20.3.

Until the Rams get healthy and finish drives, Polymarket may keep fading them. The Rams play the Eagles and Bills the next two weeks.

Bills continue trending up

As for Buffalo, they are rolling as the No. 1 offense in the league at 33.7 points and just over 400 yards per game. Josh Allen continues making his case for MVP. Allen and the Bills are 3-0 after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 24-16 after trailing 10-0 for most of the first half. Allen did struggle with 204 passing yards and two interceptions. He made up for it on the ground with two touchdowns.

Buffalo could strengthen its price even more in Week 4 against the 1-2 New England Patriots.

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