Polymarket NFL MVP Prediction Market: Brock Purdy Makes Big Move on Josh Allen

Out of Week 4 of the NFL, Josh Allen and Brock Purdy have separated themselves on Polymarket’s NFL MVP board. They are tied at 21%.

Purdy and Allen are the only players with a higher-than-11 % price to win. Allen led the market into the season and through Week 3. However, Purdy had been surging over the last week and evened things up after Week 4.

NFL MVP winner - Polymarket

Josh Allen 21%

Brock Purdy 21%

Patrick Mahomes 11%

Lamar Jackson 10%

Trevor Lawrence 8%

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Purdy ties Allen at the top

Josh Allen looked like the clear-cut QB1 and a strong MVP candidate coming out of the first two weeks of the season. He totaled 582 yards, five passing touchdowns, and four rushing touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills' first two games.

His price has come down after his numbers flattened in Weeks 3-4, where he managed just one passing touchdown and his first three interceptions of the season. His rushing numbers remained the same, with three rushing touchdowns. Overall, Allen’s price dropped from 32% to 21% over the last two weeks. He’s totaled 1,039 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 118 rushing yards, and seven rushing touchdowns.

Purdy’s price is on the rise this season, going from his 4% preseason price to 21%. Through four weeks, he’s totaled 1,007 passing yards, 11 passing touchdowns, one interception, 122 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Also, his 89.6 QBR leads the NFL.

As a whole, the San Francisco 49ers are one of three undefeated teams to this point and have a top-3 offense and defense to show for it as well.

Looking at the immediate future, we should get a better grip on who the frontrunner is. Allen will face adversity over the next five weeks with four games on the road, including a Week 5 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Purdy, on the other hand, gets an NFC Championship rematch against the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 5.

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