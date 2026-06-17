Polymarket Promo Code for England vs Croatia: Claim Your $50 Bonus

England and Croatia square off in a pivotal Group L clash on Wednesday, June 17, and there's no better time to explore prediction market trading than during this compelling matchup. A Polymarket promo code unlocks a $50 welcome bonus for new users, allowing you to trade on the outcome of this tournament opener. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim the offer. Whether you believe England's attacking firepower will overwhelm Croatia or the Croatians will frustrate the Three Lions, prediction market promos like this one give you a chance to back your prediction with real capital.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for England vs Croatia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus when you meet specific requirements. To unlock this offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after signing up with the code. This deposit requirement ensures you're ready to trade on England vs Croatia the moment the match begins.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this bonus:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming

Registration requires a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Your initial deposit of $20 activates the $50 bonus

You can trade the bonus on England vs Croatia outcomes, including match winner, goal totals, or player performance predictions

If you trade $30 of your bonus on England to win and they secure a 2-1 victory as predicted, your winnings would be added to your account balance. Conversely, if your trade on Croatia doesn't materialize, you'll lose that portion of your bonus, but you still retain any remaining balance to continue trading on other markets.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade England vs Croatia

Getting started with your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on this Group L showdown:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the "Sign Up" button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus Navigate to the England vs Croatia market and place your trades

Polymarket offers trading on far more than just sports. You can predict outcomes in politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, making it a unique platform compared to traditional sportsbooks. Once you've claimed your bonus and traded on England vs Croatia, explore other markets to diversify your prediction portfolio. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.