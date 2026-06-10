Polymarket Promo Code for Spurs vs Knicks Game 4: Claim Your $20 Bonus

The San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks are set for a pivotal Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and you can trade on the action with a $20 bonus from prediction market promos . The Polymarket promo code "SIBONUS" unlocks this welcome offer as of June 10. New users in eligible states can claim the bonus by entering the code during registration and making a $20 deposit.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Game 4

The Polymarket promo code "SIBONUS" gives new traders a $20 bonus to start predicting outcomes on the Spurs versus Knicks matchup. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you trade on event outcomes rather than place bets. When you enter the code during sign-up and deposit $20, you'll receive your bonus funds to trade with immediately.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code "SIBONUS" must be entered during registration

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Minimum $20 deposit required to activate the bonus

For Game 4, imagine trading on whether the Knicks extend their series lead to 3-1 or the Spurs force a Game 5. If you predict the Knicks win and they do, your position gains value. If the Spurs pull off the upset, your position loses value. Polymarket lets you trade these predictions throughout the game as odds shift based on live action and momentum.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade on Spurs vs Knicks

Getting started with your $20 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Game 4:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code "SIBONUS" in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding the ID) Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm the transaction and your $20 bonus will be credited to your account Search for Spurs versus Knicks Game 4 markets and start trading on the outcomes

For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.