Polymarket Promo Code Gives a $50 Bonus for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 5 Prediction Markets in Texas

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA championship since 1973, and you can trade on the action with a Polymarket promo code. Claim a $50 bonus on Saturday, June 13 by entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer gives you additional funds to trade on whether the Knicks will close out the Spurs in Game 5 at Frost Bank Center, or if San Antonio can force a Game 6 back in New York.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Knicks-Spurs Matchup

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up for an account. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, this offer requires you to deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the bonus, giving you a total of $70 to begin trading on prediction markets. You can use these funds to trade on the Knicks-Spurs Game 5 outcome or any other market available on the platform, from sports to politics to entertainment.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $20 required to unlock the $50 bonus

You must provide valid ID verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

Social Security Number verification may be required

You must be physically located in an eligible state when claiming the offer

When you trade on the Knicks-Spurs Game 5 matchup, your $70 in total funds can be allocated across multiple outcomes. For example, if you trade $30 on the Knicks to win the championship at favorable odds, you keep your remaining $40 for other trades. If your Knicks trade wins, your payout increases your account balance. If it doesn't, you've still got funds remaining to trade on other markets or events.

Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code and Trade on Game 5

Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit valid ID verification with a photo of your driver's license or passport and a corresponding selfie Complete any additional verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Navigate to your wallet and click Deposit Cash Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Your $50 bonus will be credited to your account, giving you $70 total to trade Browse available markets and place your trades on Game 5 outcomes

Once your account is funded, you can explore all of Polymarket's offerings beyond sports. The platform covers elections, economic indicators, entertainment events, and more, making it a unique alternative to traditional betting platforms. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.