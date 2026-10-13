Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6 Trading

Looking to trade on the ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6 action? The $25 trading bonus available through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS gives you capital to deploy on these events. As of Tuesday, October 13, new users can claim this welcome offer by entering code SIBONUS during registration, making a prediction market promos opportunity available across eligible U.S. states. The code is required to unlock the bonus.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS requires you to deposit $10 to unlock your $25 trading bonus. You must enter the code during registration, provide proof of ID (a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID), and complete your initial deposit to qualify. Once you place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $25 bonus becomes available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 required

ID verification is mandatory

The bonus applies to any eligible market, including ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6 trading opportunities

If you trade on the Cleveland versus Tampa Bay ALCS Game 2 matchup at 8 PM ET and your prediction wins, any profit you generate belongs to you after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own deposit.

The welcome offer is available now through Polymarket's standard promotional terms. You no longer need an invitation to create an account, and the U.S. waitlist has been removed for eligible users. The same promotion applies to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade on ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade on the ALCS, NHL, and NFL Week 6 events:

Register through a verified link and click "Sign Up." Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. You can also sign up with your crypto wallet, such as MetaMask. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. Make your first qualifying deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options. Complete a real-money trade on any eligible market, including ALCS, NHL, or NFL Week 6 events. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trade. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits you generate can be withdrawn as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.