Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for College Football Week 5

College Football Week 5 kicks off Friday, October 02, and new traders can capitalize on the action with a $25 trading bonus through the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock, and you'll need to enter the code during registration. Explore prediction market promos to see what other platforms offer, but Polymarket's bonus gives you immediate trading capital for the week's marquee matchups.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for College Football Week 5

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $25 trading bonus when you meet the offer's requirements. You must be located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada), provide valid ID during registration, and deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any market, your $25 bonus credits to your account and becomes available for additional trades.

Here's what the bonus structure looks like in action. Say you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, giving you $35 in total trading capital. If you place a trade on an Ohio State versus Iowa matchup and your prediction gains value, your profits belong to you after you meet the 1x playthrough requirement. Conversely, if your trade loses value, you've only risked your initial deposit while learning how prediction markets operate.

Key terms and conditions include the following requirements:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Must be physically located in an eligible state during registration

Valid photo ID required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

Minimum $10 deposit to trigger the offer

Code SIBONUS must be entered at sign-up, not retroactively

Bonus applies to trades on any eligible market, including College Football Week 5 events

1x playthrough requirement applies before withdrawing profits

You can fund your account through multiple methods including debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, and cryptocurrency options. The platform operates exclusively in USD, making deposits straightforward regardless of your preferred payment method. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, so you can sign up immediately and begin trading on College Football Week 5 matchups.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for College Football Week 5

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on College Football Week 5 markets.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration, then verify your email address with the code sent to your inbox. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready to complete registration quickly. Submit a photo of your valid ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID to verify your identity. This step ensures compliance with platform requirements and typically processes within minutes. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Choose from debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency options to fund your account. Place your first real-money trade on any College Football Week 5 market or other eligible prediction market. Once your trade settles, your $25 bonus will credit to your account and become available for additional trades. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement on your bonus funds, after which any profits you generate are yours to withdraw as cash.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction market platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.