Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $25 Bonus for NLDS Trading When You Deposit $10

Looking to trade on the Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres NLDS matchups? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $25 trading bonus when you deposit $10. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, available as of Tuesday, October 6. Explore prediction market promos and start trading today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NLDS Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You must enter the code during registration, make a $10 deposit, and complete your first trade to unlock the $25 bonus. The bonus applies to any eligible market, including the Dodgers vs Braves and Brewers vs Padres games.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to claim the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

Photo ID verification is mandatory (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

The bonus requires a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw profits

Once you meet the playthrough requirement, any winnings from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 total to trade. If you place a trade on the Dodgers vs Braves matchup and your prediction wins, your profits become available after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't win, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket.

The offer applies to iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet all terms. No previous invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, making signup simple and accessible.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for NLDS Games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first trade on the Dodgers vs Braves or Brewers vs Padres games.

Register on Polymarket using a verified link and enter promo code SIBONUS during signup. Have your personal information ready, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by providing a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of $10 or more using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto options. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the NLDS games. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades.

Learn more by reading our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to compare prediction market platforms.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.