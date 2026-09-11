Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Missouri vs Kansas With a $10 Deposit

New traders can claim a $50 trading bonus when they use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS this Friday. The offer requires a $10 deposit to unlock, and you can start trading on the Missouri Tigers vs Kansas Jayhawks matchup right away. Check out other prediction market promos available today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Missouri vs Kansas

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 trading bonus when you meet the offer requirements. You must register with the code during sign-up, provide valid identification, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify. Once you complete your first trade on any eligible market, including predictions on the Missouri vs Kansas game, your bonus funds become available.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Valid ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required during registration

Minimum deposit of $10 is required

The bonus must be used on eligible markets within the platform

A 1x playthrough requirement applies before you can withdraw profits

For example, if you trade on whether Missouri or Kansas will win, and your prediction proves correct, any winnings from that trade are yours to keep after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only used your initial deposit. The $50 bonus gives you additional capital to explore other markets on the platform beyond the Missouri vs Kansas game.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to register and place your first trade on the Missouri vs Kansas matchup:

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up" Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address Submit valid ID verification (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID) Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including the Missouri vs Kansas game Your $50 trading bonus will be credited and ready to use on your next trades

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other platforms? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.