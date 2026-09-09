Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: $50 Bonus for Patriots vs Seahawks

New traders can claim a $50 trading bonus when they use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS during registration. The offer requires a $10 deposit and is available as of Wednesday, September 9. Start trading on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup and explore other prediction market promos available today.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Patriots vs Seahawks

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus for eligible new users. You must enter the code during registration, make a $10 deposit, and complete at least one trade to claim the bonus. Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades become yours to withdraw.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Valid ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to qualify

Code must be entered at registration; it cannot be applied retroactively

Available on both iOS and Android devices

When you trade on Patriots vs Seahawks, your $50 bonus applies to any market on the platform. If you predict the outcome correctly, your winnings are added to your account balance. If your prediction does not match the result, you can use your remaining bonus funds on another trade or market.

The bonus funds must be used for trading purposes and are subject to the 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw profits. After meeting this requirement, all earnings from your trades are available for withdrawal as cash.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and place your first trade on Patriots vs Seahawks.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS and complete your registration with your email, date of birth, phone number, and current address. Verify your identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or cryptocurrency. Navigate to the Patriots vs Seahawks market and place your first trade using your account balance. Your $50 bonus will be credited once your trade is confirmed. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement to withdraw any profits.

For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.