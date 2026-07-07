Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for Argentina vs. Egypt Prediction Markets Today

Argentina and Egypt square off in Dallas on Tuesday, July 7, and you can trade the matchup on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim an $50 bonus . The Round of 16 showdown pits Lionel Messi against Mohamed Salah in one of the tournament's biggest individual storylines, and prediction market traders can capitalize on the action by signing up with code SIBONUS. Whether you're predicting Argentina's attacking prowess or Egypt's defensive resilience, prediction market promos like this one give you the capital to get started.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Egypt

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. To claim the offer, you must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of identity (a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie), and make an initial deposit of $20. The bonus becomes available once you've completed these steps, giving you additional capital to trade on Argentina vs. Egypt and other prediction markets.

Here's what you need to know about the offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Requires promo code SIBONUS at sign-up

Minimum deposit of $20 to activate the bonus

Identity verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Once you've claimed your bonus, you can trade on Argentina's ability to break down Egypt's defense, Messi's performance against Salah, or whether the match reaches extra time. If Argentina scores early and controls possession, you could profit from that prediction. Conversely, if Egypt stays compact and forces Argentina into mistakes, traders betting on Egypt's resilience could see returns. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not limited to traditional outcomes—you can trade on specific player performances, total goals, and match dynamics that unfold in real time.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Argentina vs. Egypt

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Argentina vs. Egypt:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number (SSN) if requested Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm the transaction and receive your $50 bonus Navigate to the Argentina vs. Egypt market and place your first trade

Once your bonus is active, you'll have the flexibility to trade on any prediction market available on Polymarket, from sports outcomes to political elections and cultural events. For more details on how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.