Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for Argentina vs. Egypt Prediction Markets Today
Argentina and Egypt square off in Dallas on Tuesday, July 7, and you can trade the matchup on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim an $50 bonus. The Round of 16 showdown pits Lionel Messi against Mohamed Salah in one of the tournament's biggest individual storylines, and prediction market traders can capitalize on the action by signing up with code SIBONUS. Whether you're predicting Argentina's attacking prowess or Egypt's defensive resilience, prediction market promos like this one give you the capital to get started.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Argentina vs. Egypt
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. To claim the offer, you must enter code SIBONUS during registration, provide proof of identity (a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie), and make an initial deposit of $20. The bonus becomes available once you've completed these steps, giving you additional capital to trade on Argentina vs. Egypt and other prediction markets.
Here's what you need to know about the offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Requires promo code SIBONUS at sign-up
- Minimum deposit of $20 to activate the bonus
- Identity verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
Once you've claimed your bonus, you can trade on Argentina's ability to break down Egypt's defense, Messi's performance against Salah, or whether the match reaches extra time. If Argentina scores early and controls possession, you could profit from that prediction. Conversely, if Egypt stays compact and forces Argentina into mistakes, traders betting on Egypt's resilience could see returns. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not limited to traditional outcomes—you can trade on specific player performances, total goals, and match dynamics that unfold in real time.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Argentina vs. Egypt
Signing up for Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on Argentina vs. Egypt:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Verify your Social Security Number (SSN) if requested
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20
- Confirm the transaction and receive your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Argentina vs. Egypt market and place your first trade
Once your bonus is active, you'll have the flexibility to trade on any prediction market available on Polymarket, from sports outcomes to political elections and cultural events. For more details on how Polymarket stacks up against other prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.