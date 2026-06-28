Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for Jordan vs. Argentina Prediction Markets

Argentina closes Group J against Jordan on Saturday, June 27, and you can trade on the matchup with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim an $50 bonus . The code is required to unlock this welcome offer on the prediction market platform. Lionel Scaloni's side has already secured first place in the group and a spot in the knockout stage, but you can still trade on how the defending champion performs against Jordan in Arlington. Check out prediction market promos to explore other welcome offers available today.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Jordan vs. Argentina Match

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 welcome bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. To claim the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after entering the code during registration. This bonus gives you additional funds to trade on prediction markets, including the Jordan vs. Argentina matchup and thousands of other events across sports, politics, economics, and entertainment.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the $50 bonus

You must provide valid identification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport and a selfie holding that ID

Social Security Number verification may be required during registration

When you trade on the Jordan vs. Argentina match, your bonus funds work like any other balance on the platform. If Argentina wins decisively as expected, your trades reflecting that outcome could yield returns. Conversely, if Jordan pulls off an upset or the match ends differently than predicted, your trades would settle accordingly. The bonus gives you real capital to trade with, so your potential winnings are genuine.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Before Jordan vs. Argentina

Signing up for Polymarket and claiming the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started trading on the Jordan vs. Argentina match:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Complete any additional identity verification requests, such as Social Security Number confirmation Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit at least $20 to unlock the $50 bonus Confirm your transaction and begin trading on Jordan vs. Argentina and other prediction markets

Once your account is funded and verified, you can immediately start trading on how the match unfolds in Arlington. Argentina enters as the clear favorite despite Scaloni's expected rotation, but Jordan will look to compete defensively and capitalize on set pieces. Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to compare prediction market platforms before you sign up.

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