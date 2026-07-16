Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for The Open, PGA Prediction Markets
The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale this week, and there's no better time to join a prediction market than when golf's oldest major is underway. We're highlighting the $50 bonus available through Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, which lets you start trading on the tournament action immediately. As of Thursday, July 16, new users in eligible states can claim this welcome offer by entering the code during registration and making a qualifying deposit.
How The Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for The Open Championship
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. To unlock the offer, you'll need to sign up with the code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit a minimum of $20 to activate your $50 bonus. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market platform where you trade on outcomes rather than place bets in the conventional sense.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- The code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to qualify
- You must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada)
- A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus
- Identity verification includes a driver's license or passport photo plus a selfie
- The bonus applies to your account once all requirements are met
When you trade on The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, you're predicting outcomes like which player wins the tournament, who finishes in the top 10, or how many strokes separate the champion from the runner-up. If Scottie Scheffler wins as the defending champion, traders who predicted that outcome see their position gain value. Conversely, if an underdog like Tommy Fleetwood claims the Claret Jug, those positions adjust accordingly. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not wagering against a sportsbook; you're trading against other users on real outcomes.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for The Open
Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on The Open Championship:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus
- Once your deposit clears, your bonus is credited and you can start trading on The Open Championship markets
Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. The platform lets you trade on outcomes across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate. You can predict the next U.S. presidential election, major entertainment awards, or economic indicators alongside golf majors. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and makes it a unique destination for prediction market enthusiasts. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.