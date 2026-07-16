Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Bonus for The Open, PGA Prediction Markets

The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale this week, and there's no better time to join a prediction market than when golf's oldest major is underway. We're highlighting the $50 bonus available through Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, which lets you start trading on the tournament action immediately. As of Thursday, July 16, new users in eligible states can claim this welcome offer by entering the code during registration and making a qualifying deposit.

How The Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for The Open Championship

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. To unlock the offer, you'll need to sign up with the code, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and deposit a minimum of $20 to activate your $50 bonus. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market platform where you trade on outcomes rather than place bets in the conventional sense.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

The code SIBONUS must be entered during registration to qualify

You must be physically located in an eligible state (all U.S. states except Nevada)

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 bonus

Identity verification includes a driver's license or passport photo plus a selfie

The bonus applies to your account once all requirements are met

When you trade on The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, you're predicting outcomes like which player wins the tournament, who finishes in the top 10, or how many strokes separate the champion from the runner-up. If Scottie Scheffler wins as the defending champion, traders who predicted that outcome see their position gain value. Conversely, if an underdog like Tommy Fleetwood claims the Claret Jug, those positions adjust accordingly. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not wagering against a sportsbook; you're trading against other users on real outcomes.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Bonus for The Open

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on The Open Championship:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" at the top of the screen Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus Once your deposit clears, your bonus is credited and you can start trading on The Open Championship markets

Polymarket offers far more than sports trading. The platform lets you trade on outcomes across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate. You can predict the next U.S. presidential election, major entertainment awards, or economic indicators alongside golf majors. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and makes it a unique destination for prediction market enthusiasts. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review .

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.