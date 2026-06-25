Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Prediction Bonus for Turkiye vs. USA Group D

The USA takes on Türkiye in a Group D finale on Thursday, June 25, and it's the perfect opportunity to test your prediction market skills. Claim a $50 bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS and start trading on this international soccer matchup. The code is required to unlock the welcome offer, so make sure to enter SIBONUS during registration. Whether you're predicting the final score, total goals, or individual player performances, prediction market promos like this one give you extra capital to explore Polymarket's diverse trading options.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Türkiye vs USA Match

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus, but there's a catch: you'll need to deposit at least $20 to activate it. Once you've completed registration with the code and made your deposit, the bonus funds hit your account, ready to deploy on any market Polymarket offers. For the Türkiye vs USA game, you could trade on outcomes like whether the USA wins by two or more goals, if Türkiye scores first, or whether the match stays under 2.5 total goals.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the offer

Promo code SIBONUS is required at sign-up

A minimum deposit of $20 is necessary to unlock the $50 bonus

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID are required

Social Security Number verification may also be requested

If you trade $50 on the USA to win and they secure victory, your winnings multiply based on the odds at the time of your trade. Conversely, if Türkiye pulls off an upset and your prediction doesn't materialize, you lose that portion of your bonus funds. Polymarket's prediction markets operate differently than traditional sportsbooks, so understanding the mechanics before the Thursday, June 25 kickoff will help you make informed trades on this Group D finale.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Türkiye vs USA

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your bonus for the Türkiye vs USA match is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of ID (a photo of your driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it via email Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of at least $20 and confirm the transaction Once your deposit clears, your $50 bonus will be credited to your account Browse Polymarket's markets for the Türkiye vs USA match and place your first trades

Polymarket extends far beyond sports trading, offering prediction markets on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture. This diversity sets it apart from traditional sportsbooks and gives you endless trading opportunities once you've finished with the Thursday, June 25 soccer match. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.