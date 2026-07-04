Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Canada vs. Morocco
Canada takes on Morocco in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, July 4, and you can trade the outcome on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 bonus. The co-hosts look to extend their historic tournament run against a Morocco side built for knockout football. To unlock this welcome offer, you'll need to enter the code SIBONUS during registration and make a $20 deposit.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Canada vs. Morocco
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you trade shares based on outcomes rather than place bets. For the Canada vs. Morocco match, you can trade on whether Canada advances, Morocco advances, or the match ends in a draw before extra time.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus
- Make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the $50 reward
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must provide valid ID verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie
- The bonus applies to your account balance once all requirements are met
If you trade on Canada to win and they advance past Morocco, your shares increase in value as the probability shifts higher. Conversely, if Morocco's chances improve during the match, shares favoring the African side gain value. Polymarket's real-time pricing reflects live market sentiment, so you can enter and exit positions throughout the 90 minutes plus any extra time.
Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Canada vs. Morocco
Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on Saturday's knockout match:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit proof of identity when requested, such as a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Canada vs. Morocco market and begin trading shares on your preferred outcome
Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on Canada vs. Morocco and explore Polymarket's other prediction markets covering politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platform stacks up against competitors.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.