Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Canada vs. Morocco

Canada takes on Morocco in a Round of 16 matchup on Saturday, July 4, and you can trade the outcome on Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to claim a $50 bonus . The co-hosts look to extend their historic tournament run against a Morocco side built for knockout football. To unlock this welcome offer, you'll need to enter the code SIBONUS during registration and make a $20 deposit.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Canada vs. Morocco

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus when you sign up and meet the platform's requirements. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you trade shares based on outcomes rather than place bets. For the Canada vs. Morocco match, you can trade on whether Canada advances, Morocco advances, or the match ends in a draw before extra time.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to activate the bonus

Make an initial deposit of $20 to unlock the $50 reward

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide valid ID verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie

The bonus applies to your account balance once all requirements are met

If you trade on Canada to win and they advance past Morocco, your shares increase in value as the probability shifts higher. Conversely, if Morocco's chances improve during the match, shares favoring the African side gain value. Polymarket's real-time pricing reflects live market sentiment, so you can enter and exit positions throughout the 90 minutes plus any extra time.

Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus and Trade Canada vs. Morocco

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to begin trading on Saturday's knockout match:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity when requested, such as a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate the $50 bonus Navigate to the Canada vs. Morocco market and begin trading shares on your preferred outcome

Once your account is funded and verified, you can trade on Canada vs. Morocco and explore Polymarket's other prediction markets covering politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platform stacks up against competitors.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.