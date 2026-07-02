Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Portugal vs. Croatia on Thursday

Portugal and Croatia clash in Toronto on Thursday, July 2, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks an $50 bonus for new users, giving you capital to trade on this experience-heavy Round of 32 matchup. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim the offer, and we've broken down everything you need to know about prediction market promos to get started.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Portugal vs. Croatia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade on markets across sports, politics, entertainment, and more. This bonus gives you immediate capital to trade on whether Portugal's midfield dominance or Croatia's defensive resilience will control the Portugal vs. Croatia matchup. The offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible state to claim it.

Here are the key terms and conditions attached to this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration to unlock the bonus

Make an initial deposit of $20 to activate the $50 bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Proof of identity is required to complete registration

If you trade on Portugal to win the match and they advance past Croatia, your $50 bonus grows based on the odds you selected. If your prediction doesn't come through, you've only used the bonus funds Polymarket provided, not your own deposit. This structure lets you explore prediction market trading without wagering your initial $20 deposit on a single outcome.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Bonus and Trade Portugal vs. Croatia

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on the Portugal vs. Croatia Round of 32 matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your valid ID (driver's license or passport) along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Confirm your Social Security Number if Polymarket requests it Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of $20 and complete the transaction Once your deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be credited to your account Navigate to the Portugal vs. Croatia market and place your trades before Thursday, July 2

Polymarket offers trading on thousands of markets beyond sports, including U.S. presidential elections, entertainment awards, and economic indicators. This diversity sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks and gives you endless opportunities to trade on outcomes that matter to you. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.