Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Round of 32 Prediction Markets
The tournament's first knockout round arrives Sunday, June 28, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. A $50 bonus awaits new users who sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you dive into prediction market promos and trade on some of the tournament's most compelling matchups, including Brazil vs. Japan and Netherlands vs. Morocco.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Round of 32 Trading
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You'll need to deposit $20 to unlock the $50 bonus, giving you real capital to trade on Round of 32 outcomes. Whether you're predicting Brazil's dominance over Japan or backing Morocco's organized defense against the Netherlands, your bonus funds work just like regular deposits.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Code required: Yes (SIBONUS)
- Minimum deposit to activate: $20
- Bonus amount: $50
- Available in most U.S. states (excluding Nevada)
- ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)
- Must be physically located in an eligible state
When you trade on Round of 32 matchups, your bonus funds behave like any other capital. If you predict Brazil advances and they do, your winnings are yours to keep or reinvest. If your prediction doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own money beyond the initial $20 deposit.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading the Round of 32
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and trade on Sunday's knockout action:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit proof of ID (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID)
- Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to unlock your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Round of 32 markets and place your first trades
Once your account is funded, you can immediately start trading on Round of 32 outcomes. The platform's diverse markets extend beyond sports, letting you trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.