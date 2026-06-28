Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for Round of 32 Prediction Markets

The tournament's first knockout round arrives Sunday, June 28, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. A $50 bonus awaits new users who sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS. This welcome offer lets you dive into prediction market promos and trade on some of the tournament's most compelling matchups, including Brazil vs. Japan and Netherlands vs. Morocco.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Round of 32 Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You'll need to deposit $20 to unlock the $50 bonus, giving you real capital to trade on Round of 32 outcomes. Whether you're predicting Brazil's dominance over Japan or backing Morocco's organized defense against the Netherlands, your bonus funds work just like regular deposits.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Code required: Yes (SIBONUS)

Minimum deposit to activate: $20

Bonus amount: $50

Available in most U.S. states (excluding Nevada)

ID verification required (driver's license or passport with selfie)

Must be physically located in an eligible state

When you trade on Round of 32 matchups, your bonus funds behave like any other capital. If you predict Brazil advances and they do, your winnings are yours to keep or reinvest. If your prediction doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus funds provided by Polymarket, not your own money beyond the initial $20 deposit.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading the Round of 32

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and trade on Sunday's knockout action:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of ID (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie holding that ID) Click "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to unlock your $50 bonus Navigate to the Round of 32 markets and place your first trades

Once your account is funded, you can immediately start trading on Round of 32 outcomes. The platform's diverse markets extend beyond sports, letting you trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.