Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim $50 Trading Bonus for USA vs. Belgium Prediction Markets

The USA faces Belgium in a Round of 16 matchup with a quarterfinal spot on the line, and there's no better time to start trading on prediction markets. A $50 bonus awaits new users who sign up with the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS by Monday, July 6. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration to unlock this welcome offer and begin trading on the USA-Belgium game and countless other markets. Check out prediction market promos to see what else is available.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for USA vs. Belgium

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome bonus for new traders. You'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the $50 bonus, which gives you real capital to trade on the USA-Belgium matchup and beyond. Once you've claimed the bonus, you can immediately start predicting outcomes on this high-stakes knockout game.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim the bonus

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to unlock the $50 welcome offer

You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and a selfie holding that ID

The bonus is valid for trading on all Polymarket markets, including sports predictions like USA vs. Belgium

When you trade on the USA-Belgium game, your $50 bonus gives you real skin in the game. If you predict that Christian Pulisic scores and the USA advances, and that outcome comes true, your winnings are yours to keep. Conversely, if your prediction doesn't pan out, you've only used the bonus capital Polymarket provided, not your own money from the start.

Polymarket sets itself apart because it's not just a sportsbook. You can trade on elections, entertainment, economics, and countless other markets beyond sports. This diversity means your bonus can be deployed across an enormous range of prediction opportunities, making Polymarket a unique platform in the prediction market space.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Code and Start Trading on USA vs. Belgium

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your $50 bonus and begin trading on the USA-Belgium matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account Enter the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS exactly as shown during the registration process Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for identity verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your Polymarket wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the $50 bonus Confirm your transaction and begin trading on USA vs. Belgium and other markets

Once your bonus is active, you're ready to trade. Head to the sports section, find the USA-Belgium matchup, and start making predictions on outcomes like the final score, which team advances, and individual player performances. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.