Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $50 Trading Bonus for College Football Prediction Markets

College football's opening week arrives Thursday, September 3, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus for new traders. The five-day slate features 132 games across FBS and FCS programs, giving you plenty of matchups to trade on starting immediately. Enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on the season's most anticipated opening contests.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 1 College Football

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you additional capital to trade on Week 1 matchups like Colorado at Georgia Tech on Thursday or the marquee Saturday showdown between Clemson and LSU in Baton Rouge. Your bonus funds work just like your deposited cash, allowing you to trade on any market available during the opening week.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus

If you trade on Clemson versus LSU and your prediction proves correct, your winnings add to your account balance. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only risked your initial $10 deposit plus the bonus funds Polymarket provided. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on outcomes you believe will happen, whether that's a specific team covering the spread or a particular player performance during Week 1's opening contests.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Week 1 Games

Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on college football's opening week:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie) Verify your Social Security Number if prompted Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 bonus Browse Week 1 matchups and place your first trades on games like Miami at Stanford or Baylor versus Auburn

Once your account is funded and your bonus is active, you can immediately start trading on any prediction market available. Polymarket offers markets beyond sports, including politics, entertainment, and economics, but Week 1 college football provides the perfect entry point for new traders. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi versus Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.