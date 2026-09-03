Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Claim a $50 Trading Bonus for College Football Prediction Markets
College football's opening week arrives Thursday, September 3, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $20 bonus for new traders. The five-day slate features 132 games across FBS and FCS programs, giving you plenty of matchups to trade on starting immediately. Enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim your welcome offer and begin trading on the season's most anticipated opening contests.
18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Week 1 College Football
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive a $20 trading bonus. This bonus gives you additional capital to trade on Week 1 matchups like Colorado at Georgia Tech on Thursday or the marquee Saturday showdown between Clemson and LSU in Baton Rouge. Your bonus funds work just like your deposited cash, allowing you to trade on any market available during the opening week.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide valid ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Make an initial deposit of $10 to activate the bonus
If you trade on Clemson versus LSU and your prediction proves correct, your winnings add to your account balance. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've only risked your initial $10 deposit plus the bonus funds Polymarket provided. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on outcomes you believe will happen, whether that's a specific team covering the spread or a particular player performance during Week 1's opening contests.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading Week 1 Games
Getting started with Polymarket takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on college football's opening week:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie)
- Verify your Social Security Number if prompted
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet
- Select your preferred payment method and enter a $10 deposit amount
- Confirm the transaction to activate your $20 bonus
- Browse Week 1 matchups and place your first trades on games like Miami at Stanford or Baylor versus Auburn
Once your account is funded and your bonus is active, you can immediately start trading on any prediction market available. Polymarket offers markets beyond sports, including politics, entertainment, and economics, but Week 1 college football provides the perfect entry point for new traders. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi versus Polymarket review to see how this platform stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.