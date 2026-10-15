Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10 for a $25 Bonus Ahead of Week 6 NFL and Seahawks vs. Broncos

Looking to trade on the Seahawks vs. Broncos matchup on Thursday, October 15? Use the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS to unlock a $25 trading bonus . This code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to deposit $10 to activate your bonus. Explore prediction market promos available today and start trading on this Thursday night matchup.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Seahawks vs Broncos

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $10 and receive $25 in trading bonus funds. You must enter the code SIBONUS during registration to qualify. Once you complete your deposit and place your first trade on any eligible market, including predictions tied to the Seahawks vs Broncos game, your $25 bonus will be credited to your account.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state when registering

Code SIBONUS must be entered during the registration process

A valid photo ID and selfie holding that ID are required

Minimum deposit of $10 is required to unlock the bonus

You must complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

Once you meet the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits from your trades are yours to withdraw

For example, if you deposit $10 and receive your $25 bonus, you'll have $35 in trading power on Polymarket. If you place a trade on the Seahawks vs Broncos game and your prediction wins, your profits belong to you after meeting the playthrough requirement. If your trade doesn't win, you've only used your bonus funds, not your original deposit.

The offer is available to both new iOS and Android users who register through a qualifying promotional campaign and meet all terms. No invitation is required to create a Polymarket account, and you can fund your account using a debit card, bank transfer (ACH), Apple Pay, or crypto options.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus

Follow these steps to sign up and start trading on the Seahawks vs Broncos game with your bonus:

Register through a verified Polymarket link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration. Have your date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address ready. You'll receive a verification email with a code to enter on the platform. Verify your identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including predictions for the Seahawks vs Broncos matchup. Your $25 trading bonus will be credited once your trade is complete. After meeting the 1x playthrough requirement, any profits are yours to withdraw.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.