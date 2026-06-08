Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $10, Get $20 for Spurs vs Knicks Game 3

The San Antonio Spurs face an unprecedented challenge Monday night when they travel to Madison Square Garden down 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks. If you want to trade on this historic matchup, use the Polymarket promo code "SIBONUS" to claim a $20 bonus before Game 3 tips off. The code is required to unlock this welcome offer, and you'll need to make a $20 deposit to activate it. This is your chance to get involved with prediction market promos while trading on one of the most compelling Finals series in recent memory.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for the Spurs-Knicks Finals

The Polymarket promo code "SIBONUS" gives new users a straightforward path to claiming their welcome bonus. You'll enter the code during registration, verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie, and then deposit $20 to unlock the $20 bonus. The entire process takes just a few minutes, and you'll be ready to trade on Game 3 between the Spurs and Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code "SIBONUS" is required during sign-up

Photo ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie are mandatory

Minimum $20 deposit required to activate the bonus

Once you've claimed your bonus, you can start trading on the Spurs-Knicks matchup immediately. If you predict the Knicks will extend their winning streak to 14 games and clinch the title at home, you could see your $20 grow significantly. Conversely, if you believe the Spurs will stage a historic comeback and win Game 3 to stay alive in the series, that trade could pay off handsomely as well. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into traditional betting outcomes; you're trading on real-time probabilities as the game unfolds.

Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus Before Game 3

Getting started with your $20 bonus is simple. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 3:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page: Navigate to Polymarket and click the "Sign Up" button. Enter the promo code "SIBONUS" during registration to ensure you receive your welcome bonus. Provide your personal information: Complete your profile by entering your date of birth, phone number, and current location. You'll also need to verify your identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your initial deposit: Click "Deposit Cash" in your Polymarket wallet and select your preferred payment method. Deposit exactly $20 to activate your bonus. Start trading on the Finals: Once your deposit is confirmed, your $20 bonus will be credited to your account. You're now ready to trade on Game 3 and any other prediction markets available on the platform.

The Spurs desperately need a win Monday night to avoid becoming just the third team in NBA Finals history to lose the first two games at home. The Knicks, meanwhile, are one step closer to their first championship since 1973. This is the perfect moment to get involved with prediction markets and trade on the outcome. For more information about how Polymarket compares to other platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.