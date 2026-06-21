Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $20, Get a $50 Bonus for Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction Markets

Spain and Saudi Arabia clash in a pivotal Group H matchup on June 21, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code welcome offer. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS unlock a $50 bonus to start trading predictions on this crucial contest. Whether you're backing Spain's technical superiority or Saudi Arabia's defensive resilience, this prediction market promo gives you capital to deploy on the match.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs Saudi Arabia

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. To activate the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after registration. This means your initial $20 deposit unlocks the $50 bonus, giving you $70 in total trading capital for the Spain versus Saudi Arabia prediction market.

Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Make a minimum $20 deposit to unlock the $50 bonus

Consider how this bonus applies to your Spain versus Saudi Arabia trades. If you predict Spain to win 3-0 and that outcome occurs, your $70 trading capital grows based on the odds you received. Conversely, if Saudi Arabia pulls off an upset and you backed Spain, your position decreases. Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you're trading shares of outcomes rather than placing traditional wagers.

The bonus must be claimed by entering SIBONUS at signup. Without the code, you won't receive the $50 welcome offer. Polymarket also offers trading on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, making it distinct from traditional sportsbooks that focus solely on sports outcomes.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade Spain vs Saudi Arabia

Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Spain versus Saudi Arabia matchup:

Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification Complete the identity verification process Click Deposit Cash in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a $20 deposit amount and confirm the transaction Your $50 bonus activates automatically, giving you $70 to trade Navigate to the Spain versus Saudi Arabia prediction market Place your trades on the match outcome before kickoff on June 21

Once your account is funded and verified, you can explore Polymarket's full range of prediction markets beyond sports. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Polymarket stacks up against competitors.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.