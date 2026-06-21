Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Deposit $20, Get a $50 Bonus for Spain vs Saudi Arabia Prediction Markets
Spain and Saudi Arabia clash in a pivotal Group H matchup on June 21, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code welcome offer. New users who sign up with code SIBONUS unlock a $50 bonus to start trading predictions on this crucial contest. Whether you're backing Spain's technical superiority or Saudi Arabia's defensive resilience, this prediction market promo gives you capital to deploy on the match.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs Saudi Arabia
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 welcome bonus when you meet the platform's requirements. To activate the offer, you must deposit a minimum of $20 into your account after registration. This means your initial $20 deposit unlocks the $50 bonus, giving you $70 in total trading capital for the Spain versus Saudi Arabia prediction market.
Here are the key terms and conditions for claiming this offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide valid photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Make a minimum $20 deposit to unlock the $50 bonus
Consider how this bonus applies to your Spain versus Saudi Arabia trades. If you predict Spain to win 3-0 and that outcome occurs, your $70 trading capital grows based on the odds you received. Conversely, if Saudi Arabia pulls off an upset and you backed Spain, your position decreases. Polymarket operates as a prediction market where you're trading shares of outcomes rather than placing traditional wagers.
The bonus must be claimed by entering SIBONUS at signup. Without the code, you won't receive the $50 welcome offer. Polymarket also offers trading on politics, economics, entertainment, and culture, making it distinct from traditional sportsbooks that focus solely on sports outcomes.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code Bonus and Trade Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Spain versus Saudi Arabia matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's website and click the Sign Up button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit a photo of your ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Complete the identity verification process
- Click Deposit Cash in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Enter a $20 deposit amount and confirm the transaction
- Your $50 bonus activates automatically, giving you $70 to trade
- Navigate to the Spain versus Saudi Arabia prediction market
- Place your trades on the match outcome before kickoff on June 21
Once your account is funded and verified, you can explore Polymarket's full range of prediction markets beyond sports. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how Polymarket stacks up against competitors.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.