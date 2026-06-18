Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Mexico vs South Korea: Claim $50 Bonus With a $20 Deposit

Mexico and South Korea clash in a pivotal Group A matchup on June 18, and there's no better time to explore prediction market promos than during this high-stakes encounter. New users can claim a Polymarket promo code worth $50 by entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer gives you the capital to trade on whether Mexico or South Korea emerges victorious in this Group A showdown. The code is required to unlock the bonus, so make sure to enter SIBONUS when you sign up.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Mexico vs South Korea

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus to eligible new users in most U.S. states, excluding Nevada. To activate the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. Once you've met these requirements and entered the code, your $50 bonus funds will be ready to deploy on prediction markets, including trades on the Mexico versus South Korea matchup.

Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:

Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration

Deposit a minimum of $20 to unlock the $50 bonus

Verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

With your bonus funds, you can trade on the Mexico versus South Korea outcome. If you predict Mexico wins and the team delivers, your position gains value. Conversely, if South Korea pulls off the upset, traders who backed the Taegeuk Warriors see their positions increase. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real outcomes, not just hoping for luck.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for This Mexico vs South Korea Trade

Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Mexico versus South Korea:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus Navigate to the Mexico versus South Korea market and place your trades

Once your account is funded and verified, you'll have access to Polymarket's full range of prediction markets. Beyond sports, you can trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a detailed breakdown of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison .

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.