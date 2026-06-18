Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Mexico vs South Korea: Claim $50 Bonus With a $20 Deposit
Mexico and South Korea clash in a pivotal Group A matchup on June 18, and there's no better time to explore prediction market promos than during this high-stakes encounter. New users can claim a Polymarket promo code worth $50 by entering code SIBONUS during registration. This welcome offer gives you the capital to trade on whether Mexico or South Korea emerges victorious in this Group A showdown. The code is required to unlock the bonus, so make sure to enter SIBONUS when you sign up.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Mexico vs South Korea
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus to eligible new users in most U.S. states, excluding Nevada. To activate the offer, you'll need to deposit a minimum of $20 into your account during registration. Once you've met these requirements and entered the code, your $50 bonus funds will be ready to deploy on prediction markets, including trades on the Mexico versus South Korea matchup.
Here's what you need to know about claiming this offer:
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during account registration
- Deposit a minimum of $20 to unlock the $50 bonus
- Verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
With your bonus funds, you can trade on the Mexico versus South Korea outcome. If you predict Mexico wins and the team delivers, your position gains value. Conversely, if South Korea pulls off the upset, traders who backed the Taegeuk Warriors see their positions increase. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real outcomes, not just hoping for luck.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Bonus for This Mexico vs South Korea Trade
Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on Mexico versus South Korea:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to activate your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Mexico versus South Korea market and place your trades
Once your account is funded and verified, you'll have access to Polymarket's full range of prediction markets. Beyond sports, you can trade on politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a detailed breakdown of how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.