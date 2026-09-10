Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for NFL Week 1: Get a $50 Trading Bonus

As of Thursday, September 10, you can claim a Polymarket promo code to unlock $50 in trading bonus funds for NFL Week 1. You'll need to enter code SIBONUS during registration and deposit $10 to qualify. This welcome offer lets you start trading on prediction markets tied to the week's matchups, including the San Francisco versus Los Angeles game in Australia and several other divisional contests. Check out other prediction market promos to compare offers across platforms.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for NFL Week 1

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers $50 in trading bonus funds when you meet the offer requirements. You must be located in an eligible state (all states except Nevada), provide valid ID during registration, and make an initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the bonus. Once you complete your first real-money trade on any eligible market, your $50 bonus becomes available for trading.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Code SIBONUS is required at registration to unlock the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify

You must complete at least one real-money trade to claim the bonus

A 1x playthrough requirement applies to the bonus before you can withdraw profits

Valid ID and proof of residency are required during sign-up

When you trade on NFL Week 1 markets, your $50 bonus applies alongside your deposited funds. If you place a trade on a market predicting an outcome for the San Francisco versus Los Angeles matchup or any other Week 1 game and your prediction proves correct, your winnings are yours to keep. If your trade doesn't go your way, you've used your bonus funds on a real market without additional cost to your deposit.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for NFL Week 1

Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and start trading on NFL Week 1 markets.

Visit Polymarket through an eligible promotional link and click Sign Up. Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Complete identity verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using a debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto payment option. Place your first real-money trade on any eligible market, including prediction markets tied to NFL Week 1 games. Your $50 trading bonus will be credited to your account and ready to use on your next trades.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.