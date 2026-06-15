Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Spain vs Cabo Verde: Claim $50 Bonus

Spain takes on Cabo Verde in a Group H clash that pits one of the tournament's elite sides against a determined underdog. You can trade on this matchup by claiming a Polymarket promo code worth $50 when you sign up on Monday, June 15. The code you'll need is SIBONUS, which unlocks the welcome offer for new users in most U.S. states. This bonus gives you capital to start predicting outcomes on the Spain versus Cabo Verde game and explore other prediction market promos available across the platform.

How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs Cabo Verde

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus to your account, but there's a catch: you must deposit $20 to unlock it. This means your total starting capital becomes $70 once you've met the deposit requirement. You'll use this balance to trade on prediction markets, including the Spain versus Cabo Verde matchup and countless other events across sports, politics, economics, and entertainment.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

The code SIBONUS is required during registration to activate the bonus

You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (Nevada excluded)

A minimum $20 deposit is necessary to trigger the $50 welcome bonus

You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie

The bonus applies to all eligible states except Nevada

When you trade on Spain versus Cabo Verde, you're essentially predicting match outcomes. If Spain wins 3-0 as expected, traders who predicted that result see their positions gain value. Conversely, if Cabo Verde pulls off a shocking upset, those positions decline. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into traditional win-loss-draw options; you can trade on specific scorelines, player performances, and numerous other outcomes tied to the game.

Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code and Trade Spain vs Cabo Verde

Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and begin trading on the Spain versus Cabo Verde matchup:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit proof of identity when requested (driver's license or passport photo plus a selfie) Verify your Social Security Number if prompted via email Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash" Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm the transaction to unlock your $50 bonus Browse available markets and place your first trades on Spain versus Cabo Verde

Once your account is funded and verified, you're ready to explore prediction markets beyond the Spain versus Cabo Verde game. Polymarket offers trading opportunities on U.S. elections, entertainment awards, climate milestones, and much more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.