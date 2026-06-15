Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Spain vs Cabo Verde: Claim $50 Bonus
Spain takes on Cabo Verde in a Group H clash that pits one of the tournament's elite sides against a determined underdog. You can trade on this matchup by claiming a Polymarket promo code worth $50 when you sign up on Monday, June 15. The code you'll need is SIBONUS, which unlocks the welcome offer for new users in most U.S. states. This bonus gives you capital to start predicting outcomes on the Spain versus Cabo Verde game and explore other prediction market promos available across the platform.
How the Polymarket Promo Code Works for Spain vs Cabo Verde
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus to your account, but there's a catch: you must deposit $20 to unlock it. This means your total starting capital becomes $70 once you've met the deposit requirement. You'll use this balance to trade on prediction markets, including the Spain versus Cabo Verde matchup and countless other events across sports, politics, economics, and entertainment.
Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:
- The code SIBONUS is required during registration to activate the bonus
- You must be physically located in an eligible U.S. state (Nevada excluded)
- A minimum $20 deposit is necessary to trigger the $50 welcome bonus
- You'll need to verify your identity with a photo ID and selfie
- The bonus applies to all eligible states except Nevada
When you trade on Spain versus Cabo Verde, you're essentially predicting match outcomes. If Spain wins 3-0 as expected, traders who predicted that result see their positions gain value. Conversely, if Cabo Verde pulls off a shocking upset, those positions decline. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're not locked into traditional win-loss-draw options; you can trade on specific scorelines, player performances, and numerous other outcomes tied to the game.
Steps to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code and Trade Spain vs Cabo Verde
Getting started with your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up, deposit, and begin trading on the Spain versus Cabo Verde matchup:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit proof of identity when requested (driver's license or passport photo plus a selfie)
- Verify your Social Security Number if prompted via email
- Navigate to your wallet and click "Deposit Cash"
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20
- Confirm the transaction to unlock your $50 bonus
- Browse available markets and place your first trades on Spain versus Cabo Verde
Once your account is funded and verified, you're ready to explore prediction markets beyond the Spain versus Cabo Verde game. Polymarket offers trading opportunities on U.S. elections, entertainment awards, climate milestones, and much more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.
The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.