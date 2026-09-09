Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS for Week 1 NFL: Get $50 Trading Bonus Today

Week 1 NFL kicks off Wednesday, September 9, and it's the perfect time to explore prediction market promos . The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 trading bonus when you deposit $10. This code is required to claim the offer, and you can use your bonus to trade on Week 1 NFL matchups and beyond.

18+ Only. Restrictions and eligibility requirements apply. Not available in all jurisdictions. Trading is risky. 100% loss can occur. See http://polymarket.com/tos for more information. The Polymarket US App serves as an independent software provider and affiliate of Polymarket US and Polymarket Clearing, the CFTC-regulated exchange and clearing organization.

Understanding the Polymarket Promo Code for Week 1 NFL Trading

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward terms for new traders. You must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify, and the $50 trading bonus credits to your account once you complete your first trade. The bonus applies to any eligible market on the platform, including Week 1 NFL predictions and beyond.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state

Code SIBONUS is required at registration

Photo ID verification is mandatory (driver's license or passport with accompanying selfie)

Minimum deposit of $10 to unlock the bonus

Bonus requires 1x playthrough before profits become withdrawable

Available on iOS and Android mobile apps

For example, if you deposit $10 and trade on the Week 1 NFL matchup between New England and Seattle, your $50 bonus activates once that trade settles. Any winnings from your bonus trades become yours to withdraw after meeting the playthrough requirement. The platform accepts debit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, and crypto options for deposits.

Polymarket no longer requires an invitation to join, so eligible U.S. users can register immediately. The platform operates as a CFTC-regulated prediction market, offering trading across sports, politics, finance, crypto, and entertainment events. Your promo code must be entered during the registration process and cannot be applied retroactively after account creation.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code for Week 1 NFL

Follow these steps to register, deposit, and place your first trade on Week 1 NFL using the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS.

Visit Polymarket through a verified promotional link and click "Sign Up." Enter the promo code SIBONUS during registration and complete email verification. Prepare your personal information including date of birth, phone number, email address, and current address. Upload a photo of your ID and a selfie holding that ID for verification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method (debit card, bank transfer, Apple Pay, or crypto). Navigate to any eligible market, including Week 1 NFL trading options, and place your first real-money trade. Your $50 trading bonus will credit to your account once your trade settles. Meet the 1x playthrough requirement, and any profits become withdrawable.

Want to learn more about how Polymarket compares to other prediction markets? Read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review for a detailed breakdown.

The disclaimer is: Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.