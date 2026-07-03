Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Argentina vs. Cape Verde Prediction Markets

The defending champion Argentina takes on tournament debutant Cape Verde on Friday, July 3, and you can trade on the matchup with a $50 bonus from Polymarket. The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks this welcome offer for new users, allowing you to start predicting outcomes on this knockout stage clash in Miami. Head to the platform and enter code SIBONUS during registration to claim your bonus.

How the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code Works for Argentina vs. Cape Verde

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a $50 bonus to eligible new users, though claiming it requires a $20 minimum deposit. Once you've registered with code SIBONUS and funded your account, you'll have access to trade on Argentina's clash with Cape Verde and thousands of other prediction markets spanning sports, politics, economics, and entertainment. This offer is available in most U.S. states except Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction to participate.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the SIBONUS offer:

Code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum deposit of $20 required to activate the bonus

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Photo ID verification required (driver's license or passport plus selfie)

You must be physically located in an eligible state

When you trade on Argentina vs. Cape Verde, you're predicting match outcomes on a platform that operates differently than traditional sportsbooks. If you predict Argentina wins and the defending champion delivers, your position gains value. Conversely, if Cape Verde pulls off an upset, your prediction loses value. The beauty of Polymarket is that you can trade these positions before the final whistle, locking in gains or cutting losses as the match unfolds and odds shift in real time.

Claiming the SIBONUS Code: Your Step-by-Step Guide to Trading Argentina vs. Cape Verde

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up, claim your bonus, and begin trading on Argentina's matchup with Cape Verde:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process to unlock your welcome bonus. Provide your personal information including date of birth, phone number, and current location to complete registration. Submit ID verification by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID. Make your $20 deposit by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method. Start trading on Argentina vs. Cape Verde once your deposit clears and your bonus is credited to your account.

Polymarket's diverse prediction markets extend far beyond sports, giving you the ability to trade on U.S. presidential elections, cultural events, economic indicators, and climate outcomes. This breadth sets Polymarket apart from competitors and provides endless trading opportunities beyond Friday's Argentina-Cape Verde showdown. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, read our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see how the platforms stack up.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.