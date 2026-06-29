Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Brazil vs. Japan Prediction Markets
Brazil and Japan clash in Houston on Monday, June 29, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. We're highlighting the $50 bonus available through Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, which lets you trade on this intriguing Round of 32 matchup. The code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to deposit $20 to unlock the welcome bonus.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Brazil vs. Japan
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade on markets across sports, politics, entertainment, and more. You'll use this bonus to trade on Brazil vs. Japan or any other prediction market available on the platform. If your trade on Brazil to win plays out correctly, your winnings grow your account balance. If the outcome doesn't match your prediction, your bonus balance reflects that loss.
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:
- The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
- Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration
- A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the bonus
- You'll need to provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID
- Social Security Number verification may be requested
Brazil enters this matchup as the favorite after finishing atop Group C with back-to-back 3-0 victories. Japan, however, showed resilience by advancing from Group F with organized defending and dangerous counterattacking. Trading on Brazil's possession dominance or Japan's ability to stay compact and strike on the break gives you multiple angles to explore on Polymarket.
How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading
Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Brazil vs. Japan:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location
- Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie)
- Verify your Social Security Number if prompted via email
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet
- Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20
- Confirm the transaction and receive your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the Brazil vs. Japan market and place your trades
Polymarket stands apart from traditional sportsbooks by offering prediction markets on elections, economics, entertainment, and climate alongside sports. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.