Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Brazil vs. Japan Prediction Markets

Brazil and Japan clash in Houston on Monday, June 29, and it's the perfect moment to start trading on prediction markets. We're highlighting the $50 bonus available through Polymarket promo code SIBONUS, which lets you trade on this intriguing Round of 32 matchup. The code is required to claim the offer, and you'll need to deposit $20 to unlock the welcome bonus.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Brazil vs. Japan

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer: deposit $20 and receive a $50 bonus to trade on markets across sports, politics, entertainment, and more. You'll use this bonus to trade on Brazil vs. Japan or any other prediction market available on the platform. If your trade on Brazil to win plays out correctly, your winnings grow your account balance. If the outcome doesn't match your prediction, your bonus balance reflects that loss.

Here are the key terms and conditions you should know:

The offer is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

Enter promo code SIBONUS during registration

A minimum deposit of $20 is required to activate the bonus

You'll need to provide photo ID (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Social Security Number verification may be requested

Brazil enters this matchup as the favorite after finishing atop Group C with back-to-back 3-0 victories. Japan, however, showed resilience by advancing from Group F with organized defending and dangerous counterattacking. Trading on Brazil's possession dominance or Japan's ability to stay compact and strike on the break gives you multiple angles to explore on Polymarket.

How to Claim Your Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading

Getting started with Polymarket and claiming your SIBONUS bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to open your account and begin trading on Brazil vs. Japan:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity when requested (photo of driver's license or passport plus a selfie) Verify your Social Security Number if prompted via email Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet Select your preferred payment method and deposit $20 Confirm the transaction and receive your $50 bonus Navigate to the Brazil vs. Japan market and place your trades

Polymarket stands apart from traditional sportsbooks by offering prediction markets on elections, economics, entertainment, and climate alongside sports. For a deeper look at how Polymarket compares to competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.