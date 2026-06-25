Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Czechia vs. Mexico Prediction Markets

Czechia and Mexico clash in a decisive Group A finale on Wednesday, June 24, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with the code SIBONUS unlock an $50 bonus to start trading on this high-stakes matchup. Mexico enters atop the group after two victories, needing only a draw to secure first place, while Czechia must earn a result to keep its knockout-stage hopes alive. This is the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market promos while wagering on one of the tournament's most consequential games.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Czechia vs Mexico Match

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS grants new users a $50 welcome bonus, though claiming it requires a $20 initial deposit to unlock the full reward. Once you've registered with the code and verified your identity through photo ID and a selfie, you'll deposit your $20 and gain access to trade on thousands of markets, including this Czechia vs Mexico showdown. You can trade on whether Mexico wins, whether the match ends in a draw, or whether Czechia pulls off an upset, with payouts determined by the actual outcome.

Here are the key terms and conditions for the SIBONUS offer:

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration

Minimum $20 deposit required to activate the bonus

Photo ID verification and selfie confirmation required

You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim

If you trade on Mexico to win and El Tri secures victory as expected, your position gains value and you can cash out your winnings. Conversely, if Czechia scores an upset and you've traded on Mexico, your position loses value. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real-world outcomes in real time, with prices fluctuating based on how the match unfolds and what happens in the simultaneous South Korea vs South Africa game.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Czechia vs Mexico

Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on this Group A finale:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Deposit $20 to unlock your $50 bonus Navigate to the sports markets section and search for Czechia vs Mexico Place your trades on the match outcome before kickoff on Wednesday, June 24

Once your account is funded and verified, you'll have access to trade on this match and thousands of other prediction markets spanning sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.