Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Czechia vs. Mexico Prediction Markets
Czechia and Mexico clash in a decisive Group A finale on Wednesday, June 24, and you can trade on the outcome with a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with the code SIBONUS unlock an $50 bonus to start trading on this high-stakes matchup. Mexico enters atop the group after two victories, needing only a draw to secure first place, while Czechia must earn a result to keep its knockout-stage hopes alive. This is the perfect opportunity to explore prediction market promos while wagering on one of the tournament's most consequential games.
How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for the Czechia vs Mexico Match
The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS grants new users a $50 welcome bonus, though claiming it requires a $20 initial deposit to unlock the full reward. Once you've registered with the code and verified your identity through photo ID and a selfie, you'll deposit your $20 and gain access to trade on thousands of markets, including this Czechia vs Mexico showdown. You can trade on whether Mexico wins, whether the match ends in a draw, or whether Czechia pulls off an upset, with payouts determined by the actual outcome.
Here are the key terms and conditions for the SIBONUS offer:
- Available in all U.S. states except Nevada
- Promo code SIBONUS must be entered during registration
- Minimum $20 deposit required to activate the bonus
- Photo ID verification and selfie confirmation required
- You must be physically located in an eligible state to claim
If you trade on Mexico to win and El Tri secures victory as expected, your position gains value and you can cash out your winnings. Conversely, if Czechia scores an upset and you've traded on Mexico, your position loses value. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading on real-world outcomes in real time, with prices fluctuating based on how the match unfolds and what happens in the simultaneous South Korea vs South Africa game.
How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Trade on Czechia vs Mexico
Getting started with Polymarket and your $50 bonus is straightforward. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on this Group A finale:
- Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button
- Enter the promo code SIBONUS during account creation
- Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and location
- Submit a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID for verification
- Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method
- Deposit $20 to unlock your $50 bonus
- Navigate to the sports markets section and search for Czechia vs Mexico
- Place your trades on the match outcome before kickoff on Wednesday, June 24
Once your account is funded and verified, you'll have access to trade on this match and thousands of other prediction markets spanning sports, politics, economics, entertainment, and more. For a deeper dive into how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket comparison.
Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.