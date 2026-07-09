Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for France vs. Morocco Prediction Markets

Thursday, July 9 brings one of the tournament's most compelling matchups to the prediction market stage, and the Polymarket promo code SIBONUS unlocks a $50 bonus for new users ready to trade on the outcome. France and Morocco clash in a quarterfinal that promises tactical intrigue, star power, and the kind of intensity that makes prediction markets come alive. If you've been waiting for the right moment to explore prediction market promos , this is it.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for France vs. Morocco

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers straightforward value for new traders. Enter the code during registration, make a $20 deposit, and Polymarket credits your account with a $50 bonus to trade on markets across the platform, including this France vs. Morocco quarterfinal. The bonus unlocks access to prediction markets where you can trade on match outcomes, player performances, and more surrounding this high-stakes encounter.

Here's what you need to know about claiming and using this offer:

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to unlock the bonus

A minimum $20 deposit activates the $50 welcome offer

The bonus is available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide ID verification (driver's license or passport) and a selfie holding that ID

Once credited, your bonus funds trade just like deposited cash on France vs. Morocco markets and beyond

If you trade on France to win the quarterfinal and the prediction market settles in your favor, your winnings are yours to keep or reinvest in other markets. If the market moves against your position, you've learned how prediction markets work without risking your own deposit beyond the initial $20. This is the appeal of using a welcome bonus: it gives you real trading capital to explore Polymarket's platform while the France vs. Morocco quarterfinal unfolds.

How to Claim the SIBONUS Polymarket Promo Code and Start Trading

Getting started with Polymarket and the SIBONUS promo code takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your bonus and begin trading on France vs. Morocco:

Visit Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button to begin creating your account. Enter the promo code SIBONUS in the designated field during the registration process to unlock the welcome offer. Provide your personal information, including your date of birth, phone number, and current location. Polymarket may request your Social Security Number and photo ID verification. Submit your ID documents when prompted. Take a clear photo of your driver's license or passport, along with a selfie holding that ID to confirm your identity. Make your $20 deposit by clicking "Deposit Cash" in your wallet and selecting your preferred payment method. Confirm your deposit transaction and watch your account credit with the $50 bonus plus your $20 deposit, giving you $70 in total trading capital. Navigate to France vs. Morocco markets and place your first trades on the quarterfinal outcome, player props, or any other available prediction markets.

Once your account is active and funded, you're ready to trade on this quarterfinal clash. Polymarket's platform makes it simple to monitor your positions as France and Morocco battle for a semifinal spot. For a deeper look at how Polymarket stacks up against competitors, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best fits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.