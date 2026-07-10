Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS: Get $50 Bonus for Spain vs. Belgium Prediction Markets

Spain and Belgium clash in a quarterfinal matchup on Friday, July 10, and you can trade on the outcome using a Polymarket promo code. New users who sign up with promo code SIBONUS can claim a $50 bonus to start trading on this high-stakes encounter. The code is required to unlock the welcome offer, so make sure to enter SIBONUS during registration. This is your chance to engage with prediction market promos while backing your pick in a pivotal knockout stage game.

How the Polymarket Promo Code SIBONUS Works for Spain vs. Belgium

The Polymarket promo code SIBONUS delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new traders. You must deposit a minimum of $20 to activate the bonus, though the full reward unlocks once you meet the platform's requirements. The offer is available in most U.S. states, excluding Nevada, and you must be physically located in an eligible jurisdiction to claim it.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Promo code SIBONUS is required at sign-up to unlock the bonus

Minimum deposit of $20 is necessary to activate the offer

Available in all U.S. states except Nevada

You must provide valid ID verification, including a photo of your driver's license or passport plus a selfie

Social Security Number verification may be required

When you trade on Spain vs. Belgium, you're predicting the match outcome on a real-money prediction market. If Spain dominates possession and limits Belgium's chances, traders backing Spain could see their position gain value. Conversely, if Belgium's attacking prowess breaks through Spain's defensive control, those positions would benefit. The beauty of prediction markets is that you're trading based on real-time probabilities, not fixed odds.

How to Claim Your SIBONUS Bonus and Start Trading

Getting started with Polymarket and your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to sign up and begin trading on the Spain vs. Belgium quarterfinal:

Navigate to Polymarket's sign-up page and click the registration button Enter the promo code SIBONUS during the account creation process Provide your personal information, including date of birth, phone number, and current location Submit proof of identity by uploading a photo of your driver's license or passport along with a selfie holding that ID Verify your Social Security Number if requested via email Click the "Deposit Cash" button in your wallet and select your preferred payment method Enter a deposit amount of at least $20 and confirm the transaction Once your deposit clears, your bonus will be credited and you can begin trading on Spain vs. Belgium

Polymarket offers more than just sports trading. You can also trade on predictions across politics, economics, entertainment, culture, and climate. This diverse range of markets sets Polymarket apart from traditional sportsbooks. For a detailed comparison of prediction market platforms, check out our Kalshi vs. Polymarket review to see which platform best suits your trading style.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.